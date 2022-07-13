Ontario Airport continues seeing increased passenger traffic

Ontario International Airport continued to see an uptick in traffic last month with more than a half-million passengers passing through the facility, airport officials announced Wednesday.

About 514,000 passengers traveled through the airport in June which is 8% higher than June 2019 and 20% higher than June of last year, airport officials said.

According to airport officials, June was the fourth consecutive month that passenger volumes exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

"Ontario International's performance this year shows what full recovery looks like and we couldn't be happier for it," Alan D. Wapner, president of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and mayor pro tem of Ontario, said in a statement.

"With demand for air travel through ONT growing month after month, we are ramping up for more air service by opening all of our 27 aircraft terminal gates, providing travelers the seamless, efficient experience they've come to expect."

Since the beginning of the year, 2.6 million passengers have utilized the airport which has become a popular alternative for travelers.