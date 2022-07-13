The Pistons May Have Their Starting 4 Of The Future

The Pistons have a lot of young and talented bigs, so figuring out where to play each of them is going to be interesting to watch.

When you think of the Detroit Pistons exciting rebuild, you think of players like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Saddiq Bey, to name a few.

But lost in this list is forward Isaiah Stewart, or “Beef Stew,” as fans have nicknamed him. Stewart, as a rookie, won the hearts of all Pistons fans by his never-ending motor, often drawing comparisons to Hall of Famer Ben Wallace. Defensively, he may be the Pistons best perimeter defender amongst the bigs on the team. He does not let his 6-9 frame hold him back, giving up the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league last year.

Offensively, there have always been questions. Last year, Stewart did not get to showcase much of his abilities playing the center position and often just picked up garbage points and the occasional dump off from Cunningham. It is because of this, fans have deemed him a bench center.

However, towards the end of the season and in the Summer League, Stewart has showcased a skill that has turned heads in Detroit — his three-point shot. In the Pistons last 8 games, he shot 11-of-18 from the deep. In the Summer League, he is 5-of-9 from long range. The three-point shot is always something that Stewart had. In his rookie season, almost every shot he took, granted a small sample size, looked like it was going in. He has a very technically sound and repeatable stroke, but he just hasn't taken very many threes. These days, he is finally able to show the world he can shoot, with the Pistons coaching staff encouraging him to shoot more.

If these numbers are legit, Stewart will play himself into a starting role for the Pistons next season. Having a big who can space the floor will be vital for all three of Cunningham, Bey and Ivey, who will be tasked with creating open-looks for perimeter shooters. You combine this with his defense, hustle and rebounding, and you have a player who can contribute to the Pistons restoration for years to come.