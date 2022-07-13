How To Stop Your Xbox Series X From Overheating

New York Times Games has just announced an exciting update for all fans of Wordle. If you tend to play across multiple devices, you may have noticed that you can't save your stats. This means that if you play on a desktop and on your phone, your Wordle streak will be different on each device. As a result, you may not have much of a streak at all, and through no fault of your own — after all, playing on a phone for just one day will ruin the streak you've built up on your desktop, and vice versa. This can be quite annoying, especially so if you've been playing since the game first blew up in popularity in early 2022. After a long wait, the developers of the app have finally presented all Wordle players with a fix — linking your stats to your NYT account.

