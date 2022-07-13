ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Top baseball, basketball prospects roll through Georgia for tournaments

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago

Some of the best high school recruits in the country visit Georgia in July as the area hosts a number of marquee events.

The Augusta area hosts one the country’s top basketball tournaments July 17-24 when the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League hosts its national championship. The Peach Jam event is the culmination of EYBL events that are played across the country leading up to the finals. Dozens of current NBA stars played in the Peach Jam event when they were in high school including Anthony Davis, Cade Cunningham, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, Trae Young and RJ Barrett. Other current players help sponsor teams that play in the league. DJ Wagner, who many consider the number one high school basketball player in the country, is expected to be at Peach Jam. Many NBA players routinely make appearances.

Some of the country’s top baseball teams and players are in Atlanta to battle it out for the WWBA title. The event includes 434 teams from across the country. It’s the 20th annual WWBA and includes four of the top five players in the 2023 class including Maxwell Clark, the top ranked player. Perfect Game notes that 81 of the top 100 players in the country will play in the event. Three of the top four players in the 2024 event will be participating as well. The event runs from July 7-14.

It’s the same event as the 17u National Championship, only it features 16u players. Just like with the 17u event, many of the country’s top 16u players will be in the Atlanta area for the tournament.

Some of those same teams and players will return to Georgia for the 17u National Championship hosted by PBR. Lakepoint will host many of the games for the event. The tournament is slated for July 20-26.

Some of the country’s top uncommitted players in the Class of 2024 and the Class of 2025 will head to Georgia for PBR’s Future Games.

“The Prep Baseball Report Future Games is the premier summer scouting event for Class of 2024 prospects and select 2025 prospects. In years past, more than 330 college coaches from all over the country were in attendance,” PBR’s website notes.

“This is the must-see event of the year,” said Phil Kerber, Director of Scouting for PBR Georgia. “Following the Future Games, hundreds of scholarship offers will be extended to these elite prospects.”

Other high school events going on around Georgia

The Brandon Clay Elite 32 will feature the country’s top girls basketball teams squaring off to end the second half of the July evaluation period for college coaches. Each team will play with the eyes of college scouts upon them. Lakepoint hosts the event July 23-25.

Rally Volleyball’s Junior Showdown happens at Lakepoint. Check out some youth beach volleyball action July 16-17. This tournament is an AVP qualifier event.

Youth baseball players from across the state gather to play in the inaugural Grand Slam Allstar event.

Check out some future high school hoops stars at basketball tournament for elementary and middle school aged teams.

Teams from across Georgia and from across the southeast head to Coastal Georgia to battle it out in the youth travel baseball tournament.

Youth girls and boys basketball teams square off in this north Atlanta basketball tournament.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Georgia/Florida Football Classic highlighted at DeKalb media day

With the high school football season slated to kick off during the first week of August, DeKalb County School District (DCSD) hosted football media day for all high schools in DeKalb County on July 13 at Tucker High School. DCSD was represented by most of its member teams, which included...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Redan baseball player named MVP of all-star game in Chicago

Redan rising senior Bernard Moon kept his 2022 hot streak alive on July 13, earning the West All-Star Most Valuable Player Award at the Double Duty Classic hosted by the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The Double Duty Classic is an event named after Negro League...
CHICAGO, IL
insideradio.com

“Steak” Shapiro and Sandra Golden

Audacy sports “92.9 The Game” WZGC Atlanta will debut “The Front Row” (9-11am) with Stephen “Steak” Shapiro and Sandra Golden on Aug. 4. The duo previously hosted mornings together at Dickey Broadcasting crosstown sports “The Fan 680” WCNN. Both have been in the market doing sports radio for more than 25 years.
ATLANTA, GA
theshadowleague.com

Member Of Southern University Football 2013 SWAC Championship Team Killed In Attempted Carjacking In Atlanta Suburb

According to multiple reports, former Southern University player Bradley Coleman died Sunday when three assailants attempted to carjack him in his hometown of Norcross, Georgia. The incident took place in a QuikTrip parking lot at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in the Atlanta suburb. Coleman, 29,...
NORCROSS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Basketball
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Augusta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Georgia high school football Hall of Fame Class announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The first Induction Class for the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame was announced Thursday. Our CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kahlil is a board member and voter on the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame and was excited about the decision. “As a board...
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Atlanta DA Reveals More High-Profile RICO Cases Are Coming In "The Next 60 Days": Report

Earlier this spring, Hip-Hop fans were shocked to find out that Young Thug, Gunna, and countless other Young Stoner Life Records artists were named in a sweeping RICO indictment in Atlanta, Georgia. However, that wasn't the first major RICO case in recent Atlanta history. In 2021, YFN Lucci was infamously named 105-count racketeering indictment in Fulton County. Now it appears, that the RICO indictments in Atlanta are just getting started.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: White Castle comes to Atlanta — but don’t get excited

Fans of the popular White Castle national burger chain are bemoaning the construction of a new building on Edgewood Avenue that turns out to be merely a film set. Work began last month on a vacant Sweet Auburn lot to erect the realistic yet fake eatery for the new Disney+ series Ironheart, a female-led Marvel Studios spinoff of Iron Man, according to Urbanize Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
munaluchi

Black Tie Formal Affair in Atlanta, Georgia

This black-tie formal wedding in Atlanta has luxurious lavender and white decor, romantic details, and an extravagant ballroom reception. DeAndrea and Willie’s love story began at work in the summer of 2015. The pair’s professional relationship gradually evolved into something much more special and by October the same year, they were officially a couple! Separated in 2016 due to job locations, they persevered in spite of the distance and finally reunited in 2019 in the Bay Area. Then, on Labor Day Weekend 2020, Willie took DeAndrea to the beach and asked her to be his wife. Of course, she said yes!
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Cade Cunningham
Carla St. Louis

Beyonce Was Spotted at This Famous Vegan Restaurant in Atlanta

Beyonce in a photoshoot with Vogue.Beyonce Official Website. Pop sensation Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter was allegedly spotted at the Slutty Vegan restaurant in Atlanta. The vegan brand's Facebook page posted a message about her appearance. The post was tagged at the Slutty Vegan located at 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard Southwest.
ATLANTA, GA
tri-statedefender.com

Trailblazing policewoman dies in Memphis at 78

The first African-American woman to serve as an officer on the Atlanta Police Department, Linnie Hallmon Booker, who later moved to Memphis, died here this week. She was 78. Born December 2, 1943, in Anniston, Ala., Booker was the eldest child of the late Rev. Warren G. Booker Sr. and the late Mrs. Zeporah Gilley Booker, in Anniston, Alabama. At the age of 63, she graduated from the Ministerial Course of Study at Emory University Candler School of Theology in Atlanta.
MEMPHIS, TN
focushillsboro.com

Crefle Dollar Net Worth, Personal life, Early Life and What Made Him So Successful?

An American pastor and televangelist who founded a nondenominational church in College Park, Georgia (a suburban Atlanta suburb), Creflo Augustus Dollar Jr. was born on January 28, 1962. At the same time, he oversees Creflo Dollar Ministries, formerly known as International Covenant Ministries, Creflo Dollar Association, and Arrow Records. Creflo...
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Scott, from Locust Grove, as the victim who was killed following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on July 9 in McDonough. The fatal car crash took place just after midnight on Ga. Highway 20 east of Elliott Road [...]
MCDONOUGH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Boys Basketball#Nba#Peach Jam#Wwba#Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Crash leaves 1 dead in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One person has died after a multiple car crash in Cherokee County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened Friday morning in Holly Springs along Interstate 575 northbound, just north of Sixes Road Bridge. Police identified the victim as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
166K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy