ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The man wanted for murder and attempted murder in a Friday night shooting in Asheville was taken into custody Monday. Menelik Tefari Nesanet, 20, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals – Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force in Charlotte about noon Tuesday. Nesanet was transported to the Asheville Police Department, where he was served warrants upon booking at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Monday afternoon. His bond is pending.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO