CBP announces the opening of a new processing facility in Eagle Pass, Texas

CC CBP

SAN ANGELO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today at 12:00 the opening of a new soft-sided facility in Eagle Pass, Texas. The facility’s primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

CBP has evaluated operational requirements to determine if additional temporary facilities will be needed. The new facility, with a capacity of 1,000, replaces a smaller structure that opened in Eagle Pass, in April 2021.

The steady increase in border encounters from the Western Hemisphere since April 2020. The Eagle Pass location was chosen because it is central to Border Patrol stations throughout the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector.

The soft-sided facility is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene. The facility is a 153,300-square-foot facility that sits on 24 acres. The temporary facility will provide additional processing capacity for Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector.