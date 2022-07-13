Tracking a comfortable night and weekend scattered storms

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms for much of the day, highs in the lower 90s. EXTENDED: Tonight, we'll remain dry with increasing clouds overnight as showers and storms move in from the north by mid-morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue through mid-late afternoon, before becoming much more sparse Friday night. Saturday is mostly dry and hot with highs in the low 90s, but another round of showers and storms could move in by early evening and last into much of Sunday. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday afternoon. We definitely need the rainfall as more of Mid-Missouri has been added to moderate drought with the latest drought monitor update today. We could see anywhere from 0.75" to 1.25" through the weekend. Next week looks hotter and more humid, especially on Tuesday when highs reach the upper 90s and the heat index gets into the triple digits. We could see another front at the end of the week, but overall its looking hot and dry for much of the week.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO