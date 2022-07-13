ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking a comfortable night and weekend scattered storms

By Chance Gotsch
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Skies remain clear overnight with temperatures cooling to the upper 60's. Winds begin out of the northeast and slow switch from the southeast at around 5 mph. Tomorrow: Skies remain mostly sunny as temperatures...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Tracking early Friday showers, and a weekend soaker

TODAY: Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will arrive in our northwestern most counties around sunrise. Throughout the morning, these showers will continue to weaken, bringing light to moderate rainfall primarily across the northern half of mid-Missouri. Generally less than a tenth of an inch is expected, with most of us picking up near a trace of rain. This rain and cloud cover will have some impact on temperatures, but it still looks like much of mid-Missouri will find itself in the mid-90s with more sunshine expected in the afternoon.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking much needed rain starting tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms for much of the day, highs in the lower 90s. EXTENDED: Tonight, we'll remain dry with increasing clouds overnight as showers and storms move in from the north by mid-morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue through mid-late afternoon, before becoming much more sparse Friday night. Saturday is mostly dry and hot with highs in the low 90s, but another round of showers and storms could move in by early evening and last into much of Sunday. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday afternoon. We definitely need the rainfall as more of Mid-Missouri has been added to moderate drought with the latest drought monitor update today. We could see anywhere from 0.75" to 1.25" through the weekend. Next week looks hotter and more humid, especially on Tuesday when highs reach the upper 90s and the heat index gets into the triple digits. We could see another front at the end of the week, but overall its looking hot and dry for much of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
fox4kc.com

Drought expands across Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest drought monitor shows that a short term drought continues to grow across a good portion of Missouri. Severe drought now extends along the Interstate 70 corridor from the Kansas City metro east into Columbia. The drought monitor is released every Thursday from the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIX 105.7

Want A Day Trip? Try These 10 Summer Day Trips In Missouri

Having lived about 6 years of my life in Missouri, I do appreciate that we do get all 4 seasons. The spring and summer months are a bit warmer. But this summer heat has been hot and humid. Summer will end Sept 22. So still lots of time to organize a day trip. I have 10 suggestions for you to try. They all should be worth the time.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
foodmanufacturing.com

Missouri Dairy Recalls 'Chocolate to Die For' Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belfonte Dairy announced a recall of 1.5-quarts (1.41L)“Chocolate to Die For” Premium Ice Cream produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility. The product may contain undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: EMS crews used rescue tools to remove occupants from tour bus that crashed in mid-Missouri

UPDATE: Ambulances from four mid-Missouri counties traveled to Eugene overnight to assist Cole County EMS crews in responding to that tour bus crash on Highway 54. While there were no serious injuries, the response was declared as a “major incident” due to 28 people on the bus. Rescue tools had to be used to remove the occupants from the heavily-damaged bus.
EUGENE, MO
cbs4indy.com

Missouri semi driver crashes into embankment on I-70 trying to avoid crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver from Missouri crashed into an embankment Friday in Henry County while trying to avoid a collision with another semi. Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7 a.m. Sunday to mile marker 131 on I-70 for a semi crash. Upon arrival, authorities found a semi-tractor and trailer in the road’s embankment just west of MM 132.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after violent pickup crash

ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. Thursday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K3500 driven by Eldon L. Schneider, 82, King City, was eastbound on Route E two miles east of Savannah. The vehicle traveled off the...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Daily Beast

‘Intoxicated’ Pilot Runs Out of Fuel, Makes Emergency Landing on Missouri Interstate Highway

An “intoxicated” pilot managed to make an emergency landing on a major highway in Missouri early Friday after his light aircraft ran out of fuel, authorities say. The Missouri State Highway Patrol excitedly tweeted to warn commuters on Interstate 70 that westbound lanes were being “BLOCKED by an AIRCRAFT!” They added that the pilot was the only person on the aircraft, which had miraculously avoided hitting any other vehicles, though the pilot was slightly injured after the plane collided with a guardrail. It later emerged that the reason for the pilot’s emergency landing was that he had run out of fuel. “The pilot was found to be intoxicated & arrested,” the state highway patrol tweeted. “He was released to a local hospital for treatment of minor injury.”
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Missouri

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy