ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Buzzed into Madison with Wisconsin RV World

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy all the comfort and style you need for...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
nbc15.com

A family’s experience highlights crime on Madison’s North Side

Mango Man Thony Clarke returned to La Fete De Marquette on Friday after missing Thursday’s event due to pain caused by a recent car wreck. What to expect on the Gubernatorial, Senate debates from Charles Benson. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. NBC15′s Maria Lisignoli got the chance to talk...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Charles F. Illgen

Charles F. Illgen, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home in Madison. He was born in Chilton, WI, on March 29, 1935, the son of Alfred and Louise Illgen. I’ve Been to the South. I’ve Seen the East Coast. I’ve Seen the West....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A pregnancy, a phone call, a canceled appointment: A Wisconsin woman’s abortion journey after Roe’s overturn

MADISON, Wis. — A positive pregnancy test comes with strong emotions: excitement, fear, confusion. For 24-year-old Nicole in June, it was shock. “I couldn’t believe it. I probably took like three tests and then I also went to the doctor and got a blood test.” Nicole–whose real name is being concealed out of safety and privacy concerns–is starting grad school...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Vehicles#Rewritten
nbc15.com

Car crashes into tree and mailbox on Madison’s East side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a crash that happened just before midnight on Friday between a car, a mailbox, and a tree. According to MPD a caller reported two vehicles speeding through the neighborhood on the 5000 block of Wintergreen Dr. before the crash. After the crash...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

The restoration of Brisbane House was a labor of love

In the town of Arena, just 9 miles east of Frank Lloyd Wright’s residence Taliesin, sits another, more modest structure that also stands in testament to its original owner. The Brisbane House has been completely refurbished and reopened as an Airbnb by an arts leader with experience and passion for historic preservation, Samantha Crownover.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Karin Tunestam

Karin Tunestam, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, shortly after her 102nd birthday. She was born on July 4, 1920, in Örebro, Sweden, to Carl and Agnes Andin. Karin married Nils Tunestam, MD, in Örebro, Sweden on April 24, 1943. Karin...
DODGEVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
drydenwire.com

Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments On Six Wisconsin Cases

MADISON, WIS. -- A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Two Florida Men Charged with Kidnapping. Gerardo Hernandez...
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Ellen M. Hornbacher

VERONA, Wis. — Ellen M. Hornbacher, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on February 23, 1933, in Landa, N.D., the daughter of Martin and Harriet (Lokken) Elefson. Ellen graduated from Landa High School in 1951 and went on to attend Minot Business College. She worked for several years as a stenographer for Great Northern Railroad. Ellen was united in marriage to Lloyd Hornbacher on October 27, 1956, in Landa, N.D. She and Lloyd relocated to Verona, W.I. in 1963 where they raised their three children. Ellen worked part-time for many years at Ideal Duplicating Service.
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beltline Flex Lane scheduled to open Wednesday, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Flex Lane will open Wednesday, making Wisconsin the 18th state in the nation to use the highway’s shoulder as a part-time travel lane. The lane will use the Beltline’s median shoulder and stretches from the Interstate 39/90 interchange to Whitney Way. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say it was designed to ease traffic congestion during peak...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy