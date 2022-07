Bakersfield, MO. – A West Plains man has become seriously injured from a crash that happened July 8th at 7AM. Mitchell Barton, 40 of West Plains, MO, was traveling Westbound on Highway 142 three miles East of Bakersfield, when he crashed. He was driving a 2004 Chevy Suburban, and crashed when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and overturned.

