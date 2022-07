Image via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds FaceBook page. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh mother and grandmother, who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home for over a year, loved the Lenawee County Fair. Dee grew up on a dairy farm and was very active in 4-H. As an adult, she remained involved. “She was Superintendent of the Dairy Feeder Board,” Kathryn Adams, friend of Dee, told me. “She was a strong advocate for the kids. Dee wanted them to have all the opportunities she had growing up.”

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO