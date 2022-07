Moving from Maple Street to Rome Street, put both Jules & James Boutique along with their new sister company Azalea Jane right on the Square in downtown Carrollton. The shop has been open at their new location since the end of May, but a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening celebration will follow on July 30. The ribbon cutting starts at 3:00 p.m. The new store introduces a greater selection of Jules & James clothing along with a high end line offering and sophisticated elegant look with Azalea Jane. Join them for their Ribbon Cutting at the new location of Jules & James in downtown Carrollton at 118 Rome Street.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO