Montgomery, TX

Sport Clips opens in Montgomery

By Peyton MacKenzie
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago

Sport Clips opened a location June 30 at 15320 Hwy....

communityimpact.com

Community Impact Houston

Rumble Boxing coming to The Woodlands in 2022

Boxing-inspired fitness boutique Rumble Boxing will be coming to The Woodlands later this year. (Courtesy Howard Hughes Corp.) Boxing-inspired fitness boutique Rumble Boxing will be coming to The Woodlands later this year. “Rumble Boxing is one of the latest tenants coming to Creekside Park West,” said Marissa Moreau, manager of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Heirloom Cafe and Market offering local goods in Tomball

Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Heirloom Cafe and Market opened July 8 at 30522 Hwy. 249, Tomball, according to owner Carrie Roper. It will celebrate its opening with free sweet treats for the rest of July and free all-natural snow cones every Saturday in July. The cafe serves breakfast, brunch and lunch along with coffee, tea and smoothies. There are also ready-to-go meals, a bagged lunch station and local produce, baked goods and products along with specialty gift baskets and catering services. 713-582-5052. www.heirloom-tx.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Honor Society Coffee Co. opening this fall in downtown Tomball

Matthew Brantner and Billy Schiel will open Honor Society Coffee Co. this fall in September or October, the business owners said. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Matthew Brantner and Billy Schiel will open Honor Society Coffee Co. this fall in September or October, the business owners said. The coffee shop will be located at 105 Houston St., Tomball, and offer a small food menu, indoor and outdoor space, bagged coffee and merchandise in addition to a drink menu.
TOMBALL, TX
Montgomery, TX
Community Impact Houston

403 Eats, a Tomball food truck park, celebrated 5 years in June

403 Eats, a food truck park in Tomball, celebrated its five-year anniversary in June. (Chandler France/Community Impact Newspaper) 403 Eats celebrated its five-year anniversary June 1, according to owner Gretchen Fagan. The food truck park at 403 E. Main St., Tomball, is about to add an expansion with a stage and additional restrooms. It has five food trucks, live music, karaoke and bingo. 281-330-4538. www.403eats.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 new, upcoming restaurants in Tomball, Magnolia

Check out the newest restaurants and several that will open soon in Tomball and Magnolia. (Courtesy Canva) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia restaurants are open or are scheduled to open soon? Check out the newest restaurants in Tomball and Magnolia and several that will open soon below. Pichurro’s...
TOMBALL, TX
Chron.com

Legendary Montrose gay club reopens this weekend after four-year closure

As if Houston couldn't get any hotter this summer, the return of iconic Montrose nightclub South Beach is sure to have temps surging when it reopens to the public on July 15. Since opening in 2001, the club became a popular haunt among the LGBTQ+ community, and it had a lively run until 2018 when it closed for renovations. Upon nearing its completion in spring 2020, COVID-19 put a wrench in the reopening, and the club remained closed for another 2 and a half years.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why is 7/13 an unofficial holiday in Houston?

The day is named after the city’s oldest area code. It was established back in 1947 as part of the North American Numbering Plan, and it was Houston’s only area code until 1996. That was the year the Bayou City was split in two with most suburbs outside...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Heights barber shop carries on legacy of beloved owner

Jeff Armstong first joined Doug’s Barber Shop in 2002. He returned in 2012 and eventually became its owner in 2014. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Doug Dreher may have died in 2020, but his legacy lives on in his namesake barbershop on East 11th Street in the Heights, where the walls are adorned with pieces of his life.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Wings Over Houston Airshow, one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 29-30, 2022. Celebrating its 38th consecutive year, the outdoor event will include performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, returning to Wings Over Houston for the first time since 2018. Tickets are available now at wingsoverhouston.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to Tomball and Magnolia

Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Tomball and Magnolia? Read below!. Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Tomball and Magnolia? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fuhgedaboudit Bagel Co. brings taste of New York to Indian Springs in The Woodlands

Owner Kurt Crowley (left) and manager Julie Carranza (right) offer a variety of bagels and bagel dogs at Fuhgedaboudit Bagel Co. (Photos by Andrew Christman) After spending 30 years in the oil and gas industry making numerous trips to New York City—often grabbing a bagel and a cup of coffee and walking around Manhattan—Kurt Crowley said he wanted to bring that experience to Texas.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Community Policy