Sport Clips opens in Montgomery

As if Houston couldn't get any hotter this summer, the return of iconic Montrose nightclub South Beach is sure to have temps surging when it reopens to the public on July 15. Since opening in 2001, the club became a popular haunt among the LGBTQ+ community, and it had a lively run until 2018 when it closed for renovations. Upon nearing its completion in spring 2020, COVID-19 put a wrench in the reopening, and the club remained closed for another 2 and a half years.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO