When the Rangers recalled Leody Taveras on June 13th, the idea was for Leody to remain in the major leagues for good. Although Taveras has one more minor league option, the team was adamant they didn’t want to use that. So now Leody is one month into the big leagues and swinging the bat better than he has at any point in the past two years in the majors. “The swing itself [and] some of the adjustments he’s made on the swing are better,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “There’s more consistency in his path [and] there are some improvements there.”

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO