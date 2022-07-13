Flo Milli Drops Off Her New Single "No Face"

Lizzo has shared her newest album, Special, via Nice Life Recording Company and Atlantic Records. Her latest offering features production from Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Max Martin, and Benny Blanco, as well as the title track “Special” and the new song “2 B Loved.” The album also includes her hit song “About Damn Time,” which is currently sitting at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and becoming TikTok’s No. 1 over all sound in the US. It also includes the song “Grrrls,” which spurred some controversy around apparent ableist language, with the singer later changing the lyrics.
