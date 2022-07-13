ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flo Milli Drops Off Her New Single "No Face"

By Aron A.
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlo Milli continues to prove why she's one of the most exciting new artists out. The rapper came through this week with her latest single, "No Face," in anticipation of her upcoming debut album. Flo Milli's...

hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Foolio Drops Off "Life Of Me"

Foolio's been pretty vocal this year. He's opened up about his assassination attempt, he's compared Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy to Tupac and Biggie, and he's given his own definition of what Drill means. But while he's been talking, he's also been busy in the studio, and the fruits of his labor are on full display in Life of Me, his new 12-track album.
MUSIC
Complex

Lizzo Shares New Album ‘Special’

Lizzo has shared her newest album, Special, via Nice Life Recording Company and Atlantic Records. Her latest offering features production from Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Max Martin, and Benny Blanco, as well as the title track “Special” and the new song “2 B Loved.” The album also includes her hit song “About Damn Time,” which is currently sitting at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and becoming TikTok’s No. 1 over all sound in the US. It also includes the song “Grrrls,” which spurred some controversy around apparent ableist language, with the singer later changing the lyrics.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Single ‘Space Cadet’: Listen

As announced a couple of days ago, Lil Uzi Vert is set to release his new EP called Red & White in the coming weeks. He had also revealed the official artwork for it. The EP will serve as a pre-album project before he delivers P!NK via Generation Now/Atlantic. On early Saturday morning, he decided to drop a surprise song called ‘Space Cadet’. A snippet of this track has been surfacing on the internet for a while but this is the first time that we’re hearing the full and final version.
MUSIC
Flo Milli
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Official Version Of "Space Cadet" Ahead Of New Project

Just days after announcing that his next project will be titled, Red & White, Lil Uzi Vert has shared the first single from the tracklist, "Space Cadet." The track has been teased for many months. Uzi first announced the upcoming EP by sharing its title and cover art on Instagram...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti Laughs At Question About Appearing In Murder Inc Docuseries

It was all laughs when Ashanti was stopped by a TMZ cameraperson and asked about her participation in the upcoming Murder Inc docuseries. In 2020, news surfaced that a Murder Inc television series was developing, but earlier this year, we received an announcement that a docuseries was in the works, as well. These two projects may be completely different, but both will highlight the glory days of the label that was instrumental in shaping an era of Hip Hop unlike any other.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Fans Blast Normani For Working With Chris Brown in New Music Video

A cameo in Chris Brown’s newest video “We (We Embrace”)” has created controversy among the 26-year-old ‘Wild SIde’ singer and her fans on whether she should be working with Chris Brown due to his abusive past. In the music video which debuted on Tuesday, Normani and Chris show the two in a sensual dance and sharing a passionate underwater kiss while swimming fully clothed in a pool. Fans were quick to criticize Normani for supporting 33-year-old Brown by agreeing to do the project with him, on Instagram describing working on the video as a “Surreal moment 🥺 thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books.” Although she received hi-praise from fans and her peers including Lala, and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane. But the majority of the comments were from fans who were not so supportive and bashed Normani for choosing to collaborate with Breezy.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks, & Young Buck Set The Tone On "P.I.M.P. (Remix)"

Birthday wishes have poured in by the thousands for 50 Cent and we wanted to add our voice to the celebrations by taking things back to his debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. There are plenty of highlights and successes pouring out of Fif's catalog, but this single has been a favorite as it has managed to remain a beloved staple from one generation to the next.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Allergy
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

C-Murder Shares Song & Letter For NBA Youngboy Ahead Of Gun Trial

NBA Youngboy's transformed into a voice of a generation. Though some have argued that he's being blackballed in the music industry, his output and fanbase are a testament that he's a force to be reckoned with. However, YB has his own faults, too. Many of which have played out in front of the public.
NBA
Billboard

‘FNF’ Rapper GloRilla Signs With Yo Gotti’s CMG Imprint

On Tuesday (July 5), Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint bolstered its roster after signing “FNF (Let’s G0)” hitmaker GloRilla. “GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti tells Billboard. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Flo Milli Releases New Track “No Face”

Today, Alabama’s very own princess of rap Flo Milli returns with her latest track “No Face.” The track will appear on her upcoming debut album You Still Here, Ho ?, which is due out July 22nd via RCA Records. Produced by Tasha Catour, “No Face” continues to...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Fans Jump For Joy Outside Courthouse After Beating Case

Last year, NBA YoungBoy was arrested by the FBI in California and was hit with felony gun possession charges. This was a federal gun case, and if convicted, YoungBoy would have faced a lengthy prison sentence. Over the past couple of weeks, YoungBoy has been on trial in California, and his legal team was hard at work, making sure he got off. For instance, YoungBoy got a huge win this past week as his lawyers were able to make sure his lyrics could not be used as evidence.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauren London Recalls Diddy Encouraging Her In Wake Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

The global phenomenon that occurred following the death of Nipsey Hussle was unlike any other. The rapper and activist was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in the heart of the neighborhood that he fed into, causing a firestorm of reactions from the public. Following years of delays, the trial against Eric Holder has finally concluded and he was found guilty of murdering Nipsey. Now, the world awaits news of Holder's fate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Joey Bada$$ Teases Forthcoming LP With Smooth-Talking Single ‘Zip Codes’

Click here to read the full article. Joey Bada$$ has shared another track off his forthcoming album, 2000, out July 22 via Pro Era/Columbia Records. The single, “Zip Codes,” is a mid-tempo rap number that arrives alongside a music video comprised of footage shot in Paris and Venice. The track follows previously-released 2000 tracks “Survivor’s Guilt,” “Where I Belong,” and “Head High.” The album is set for release almost exactly ten years after the rapper’s mixtape 1999. Last month, Joey Bada$$ joined Chance the Rapper for new single, “The Highs & The Lows,” produced by DexLvL. The video, directed by Chance alongside...
CELEBRITIES

