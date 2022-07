INEFFECTIVE SHOOTING inside the arc has foiled Kyle Smith's Washington State men's basketball team too many times over his three years on the Palouse. How bad has it been? So bad that the Cougars are finished among the worst of the nation's 358 NCAA Division I teams in two-point accuracy all three years, according to basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy. In 2019-20, WSU shot 45.5 percent inside the arc, followed by 45.7 percent in 2020-21 and a slight uptick to 46.2 percent this past season.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO