CASPER, Wyo. — Casper City Council council candidates offered contrasting views of the city’s fiscal priorities at a forum in Washington Park on Wednesday. Some defended subsidies for the Ford Wyoming Center and recreation facilities as essential investments for attracting visitors and raising the quality of life of residents. Others felt that government should remain out of business entirely, and that those facilities should, at least eventually, stand on their own.

CASPER, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO