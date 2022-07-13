ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rape, an abortion, and a one-source story: a child's ordeal becomes national news

By David Folkenflik
kuaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA July 1 news report that a pregnant ten-year-old girl from Ohio sought an abortion in neighboring Indiana has drawn intense national attention in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month striking down Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights proponents - including President Biden - pointed to...

