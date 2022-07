IOWA, USA — Later this month, sending mail to Iowa inmates is going to look a little different. According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections, incoming non-legal mail must be sent to a central mail processing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning July 21. If any non-legal mail is sent to an IDOC facility after the change takes place, it will be forwarded for 30 days.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO