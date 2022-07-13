72-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in NH; Wife's Grandson Arrested

MANCHESTER, VT (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested last week in Vermont after police found narcotics inside a rental vehicle during a traffic stop. Manchester Police stopped a vehicle on Monday, July 11 at 11:30 p.m. for a traffic stop on Route 7. The vehicle was reported as a rental vehicle out of Springfield and was heading to Rutland, Vermont. Officers found prescription pain killers which were identified as opioids, an unknown white powder, and a tasing device with multiple cartridges inside the vehicle. No one in the vehicle was able to identify to police what the unknown white powder was.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO