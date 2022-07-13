ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, NH

72-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in NH; Wife's Grandson Arrested

By Thea DiGiammerino
NECN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing the husband of his grandmother Wednesday in Winchester, New Hampshire. The office of Attorney General John Formella...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Police identify victim and suspect in Lewiston homicide

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine State Police have identified the suspect and victim in a fatal Lewiston shooting Sunday. The agency announced Monday that Mark John Sinclair, 28, of Lewiston is charged with murder in connection with the death of John Paquin, 20, of Worcester, Massachusetts. “He was always being...
LEWISTON, ME
NECN

Man Accused of Stabbing His Wife to Death in Framingham

A Framingham man is accused of stabbing and killing his wife in their home Sunday night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office. Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, 40 was charged in the death of his wife, 30-year-old Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva. According to the district attorney's office, Framingham police were called to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Maine Man Facing Murder Charge in Shooting Death of Mass. Man

A Massachusetts man was shot and killed over the weekend in Lewiston, Maine, and another man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. The Maine Department of Public Safety (DPS) initially released few details Sunday night, only confirming state and local police were investigating a person's death on Howe Street.
LEWISTON, ME
whdh.com

Manchester, N.H. man arrested after swinging chain at officers

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday after allegedly swinging a large chain at officers and throwing a punch at one. According to the Manchester Police Department, police responded Sunday evening to a Beech Street 7-11 where callers said a man wearing a large chain was swinging it around and had stolen drinks from the store.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Winchester, NH
NECN

Jury Selection Beginning in Trial of Driver Charged With Killing 7 Bikers in NH

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial for a truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire in 2019. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. He has been in jail since the crash.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Woman Killed in Worcester Double Shooting

A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a shooting at a neighborhood in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday. Police responded to the area of Cambridge Street shortly after 7 p.m. following a report of gunshots. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Woman's Body Found in Vehicle in Brattleboro, Vermont

A woman's body was found Tuesday in Brattleboro, Vermont, and her death is being investigated as suspicious, police said. Her body was found inside a vehicle on Elliot Street just before 1 a.m., Vermont State Police said. Troopers' assistance was requested by Brattleboro police. The woman's name wasn't revealed and...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Police#Wife S Grandson
WWLP

Two from Springfield arrested in Vermont for narcotics found in rental car

MANCHESTER, VT (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested last week in Vermont after police found narcotics inside a rental vehicle during a traffic stop. Manchester Police stopped a vehicle on Monday, July 11 at 11:30 p.m. for a traffic stop on Route 7. The vehicle was reported as a rental vehicle out of Springfield and was heading to Rutland, Vermont. Officers found prescription pain killers which were identified as opioids, an unknown white powder, and a tasing device with multiple cartridges inside the vehicle. No one in the vehicle was able to identify to police what the unknown white powder was.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged with murder in connection with suspicious NH death

WINCHESTER, N.H. — A Winchester man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his grandmother’s husband. Authorities said Wednesday afternoon they were investigating a suspicious death in Winchester, N.H. They have since arrested 26-year-old Keegan Duhaime and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Timothy Hill.
whdh.com

Police arrest suspect following barricade situation in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who barricaded himself in a basement after allegedly threatening someone with a gun is in custody, according to police in New Hampshire. The incident started Tuesday afternoon when an officer in Manchester was working a construction detail. The police department said the officer was approached by a man who said he was threatened by another with a firearm sometime before 1:20 p.m.
MANCHESTER, NH
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating unattended death

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An unattended death investigation is underway after a body was found on the Springfield-Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway Thursday morning. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the body was found off the path. He added that this is is not a homicide investigation. The medical examiner...
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts man charged after body found in woods along road

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after the body of a 29-year-old Worcester resident was found in a wooded area buried in the snow along a road. According to a news release from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, on March 5 shortly before 7 a.m., Ernest Appiah's body was found in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton. Appiah's death was reportedly ruled a homicide.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
NECN

Black Bear ‘Looking for Snacks' Breaks Into NH Home

A large black bear broke into a home in Hancock, New Hampshire, early Monday morning in search of snacks. No one was hurt, but police are urging residents to be "cautious and alert" amid a growing number of bear sightings across the region. Authorities arrived at the Old Dublin Road...
HANCOCK, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy