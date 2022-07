SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Pennington County and Oglala Tribal Police are looking for a one-year-old who was last seen on July 4. Leland Poor Thunder was last seen when he was given a visit with his non-custodial mother Haley Shay Lakota in Rapid City, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said. The boy and his mother have not been seen since.

