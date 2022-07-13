ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heptathlon star Katarina Johnson-Thompson is targeting a World Championships medal in Oregon after injury-free build up and ditching her coach

By Riath Al-Samarrai
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is confident of competing for a World Championships medal next week after splitting from her coach last month.

The world heptathlon champion left Petros Kyprianou’s training group in Florida less than half a year after relocating from France in a bid to move on from her injury-ravaged Tokyo Olympics campaign.

She is working temporarily with UK Athletics coach Aston Moore through the Worlds, which start in Oregon on Friday, and then at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbGiH_0gefvgOl00
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is confident of competing for a World Championships medal

Johnson-Thompson said: ‘I want to be in the medal hunt. I’ve been working so hard, this is the longest run I’ve had with no injury leading into a champs for as long as I can remember.’

Johnson-Thompson was well short of her best at the heptathlon meet in Gotzis in May — the only significant event she contested while with Kyprianou.

On the split, she said: ‘I feel it just wasn’t working for me there. Looking ahead to Paris 2024, I wanted to make these decisions sooner rather than later, so I made the decision to move forward without Petros.’

