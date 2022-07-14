ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

50 Countries Where Abortion Is Legal At The Federal Level — Like It Obviously Should Be

By Hope Lasater
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQExE_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is no longer legal at the federal level in the United States. Here are 50 countries where it is — because, of course, it should be.

1. Albania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFofO_0gefvOhn00

The laws are not ideal, but, "When the woman considers that the pregnancy creates psycho-social problems, voluntary abortion may be performed within the twelfth week of pregnancy."

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Angola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YLvz_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Argentina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PE2do_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Armenia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247Gnz_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Austria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeLvi_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal during the first three months of pregnancy for medical reasons.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Azerbaijan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2UZR_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion is legal for certain "social reasons" during the first 22 weeks.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Belarus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hn5jw_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Belgium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZhNJ_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal during the first 14 weeks for health reasons.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Benin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466fUw_0gefvOhn00

According to the World Health Organization , "Interruption of pregnancy can be authorized on the demand of the pregnant woman up until 12 weeks gestation, when the pregnancy is susceptible to cause or aggravate a material, educational, professional, or moral distress that is incompatible with the interest of the woman or the baby to be born."

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Bulgaria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H4pQ_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Cambodia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36adJE_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Croatia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FporJ_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Cuba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdimy_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Cyprus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx6lf_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Czech Republic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ko1pe_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Denmark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352x7f_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Estonia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEiJz_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. France

Abortion is legal on request during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. After the first 14 weeks, an abortion can be legal for medical reasons.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYBD7_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Between 12 and 22 weeks, abortion is legal for medical and social reasons.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Germany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CV1xD_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Greece

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Guyana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iW0Gj_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first eight weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Iceland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fPCP_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Ireland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBrjc_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Kyrgyzstan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZF4rU_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Latvia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wciof_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Lithuania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znxSv_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Mongolia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzcvE_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Montenegro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJ0sG_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Mozambique

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEL8s_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. New Zealand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bq4BG_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. In addition, according to the World Health Organization, "After 20 weeks, a health practitioner can provide abortion services if it is considered clinically appropriate in the circumstances, after consulting with one other practitioner and having regard to all relevant legal, professional, and ethical standards to which the qualified health practitioner is subject, as well as the woman’s: physical health; and mental health; and overall well-being; and the gestational age of the fetus."

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. North Macedonia

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. After 12 weeks, abortion is legal in certain circumstances.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Norway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dUob_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Portugal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07P7LA_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Republic of Moldova

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJPl0_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Romania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzIzP_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Russian Federation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azdcU_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Serbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBnZU_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Slovakia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSI8W_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Slovenia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44A9Nr_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. South Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NsPB_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Spain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2gu2_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Sweden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A81wr_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 18 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Thailand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FN8ix_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Tunisia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9Ui3_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first three months of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Turkmenistan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9TSQ_0gefvOhn00

It's not ideal, but abortion is legal on request during the first 5 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Ukraine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPD4j_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Christophe Badouet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. United Kingdom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iiDL_0gefvOhn00

In the United Kingdom (not including Northern Ireland), abortion is legal on request "if two registered medical practitioners are of the opinion, formed in good faith—

(a) that the pregnancy has not exceeded its 24th week and that the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk, greater than if the pregnancy were terminated, of injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman or any existing children of her family; or

(b) that the termination is necessary to prevent grave permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman; or

(c) that the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk to the life of the pregnant woman, greater than if the pregnancy were terminated; or

(d) that there is a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped. "

Abortion is also legal in some other cases.

In Northern Ireland, abortion is legal upon request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and afterwards in some cases.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Uruguay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQPpy_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Uzbekistan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499XWf_0gefvOhn00

Abortion is legal on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Roe v Wade: How to support abortion rights in the UK

The US Supreme Court has struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which means millions of women in the US will lose the legal right to abortion.This means that individual states are now able to ban the procedure, and half of US states are expected to introduce bans or restrictions.Thirteen US States have already passed “trigger laws” to automatically ban abortions following the ruling.Research from Planned Parenthood estimates that rights to an abortion will be cut off for approximately 36 million women.Prior to the ruling, restrictions on abortion had previously been imposed in Texas. As of September 2021,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#The Federal Level#Angola Abortion#Argentina Abortion#Armenia Abortion#Austria Abortion#Azerbaijan Abortion#Belarus Abortion#Belgium Abortion
The Associated Press

Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities across the country reported new Russian missile strikes and shelling Saturday that killed at least 16 more civilians, deaths that came after Russia’s top military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbor. The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave “instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas, in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions.” The new Russian attacks hit areas in the north, the east and the south of Ukraine. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has seen especially severe bombardments in recent days, with Ukrainian officials and local commanders voicing fears that a second full-scale Russian assault on the northern city may be looming. At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured Saturday in a pre-dawn Russian rocket strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv, which is close to Kharkiv and only 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Russian border, a regional police chief said.
MILITARY
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy