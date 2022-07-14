50 Countries Where Abortion Is Legal At The Federal Level — Like It Obviously Should Be

In the United Kingdom (not including Northern Ireland), abortion is legal on request "if two registered medical practitioners are of the opinion, formed in good faith—

(a) that the pregnancy has not exceeded its 24th week and that the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk, greater than if the pregnancy were terminated, of injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman or any existing children of her family; or

(b) that the termination is necessary to prevent grave permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman; or

(c) that the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk to the life of the pregnant woman, greater than if the pregnancy were terminated; or

(d) that there is a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped. "

Abortion is also legal in some other cases.

In Northern Ireland, abortion is legal upon request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and afterwards in some cases.