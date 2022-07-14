50 Countries Where Abortion Is Legal At The Federal Level — Like It Obviously Should Be

Related
States Must Allow Abortions When Woman's Health or Life Is Threatened, Says HHS
The Biden administration says federal law preempts some types of bans on abortion. Doctors are not allowed to deny someone an abortion if their health or life is at risk, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This applies regardless of what state laws hold, says HHS.
Roe v Wade: How to support abortion rights in the UK
The US Supreme Court has struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which means millions of women in the US will lose the legal right to abortion.This means that individual states are now able to ban the procedure, and half of US states are expected to introduce bans or restrictions.Thirteen US States have already passed “trigger laws” to automatically ban abortions following the ruling.Research from Planned Parenthood estimates that rights to an abortion will be cut off for approximately 36 million women.Prior to the ruling, restrictions on abortion had previously been imposed in Texas. As of September 2021,...
Family flying American Airlines claims they were asked to pay $30K after airline changed their flight to another country
A family alleges American Airlines tried to force them to pay roughly $30,000 to change their itinerary after the airline switched the family's return ticket to leave from an airport in another country, according to a complaint filed by the family with the Department of Transportation and American Airlines. Sam...
US law overrules states on abortions in medical emergencies, health secretary says
Biden administration says physicians must continue to offer procedure in such cases
IN THIS ARTICLE
MBS smirks when asked by reporter during meeting with Biden if he'd apologize to Jamal Khashoggi's family
MBS smirked when asked if he would apologize to Khashoggi's family, according to multiple reports. The Saudi leader met with Biden in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Biden has faced fierce criticism over his trip to Saudi Arabia, particularly in relation to Khashoggi. As he met with President Joe Biden on...
Putin Is 'Seriously Ill,' Looks Like a Hamster: Journalist
In his new book, John Sweeney writes that the Russian president may be terminally ill and questions if Putin would be willing to "kill us all."
People Who Live In Popular Tourist Destinations Are Sharing The Disrespectful, Entitled, And Straight-Up Silly Things They Wish Visitors Would Stop Doing There
"The number of people I constantly see doing this is just wild. Show respect."
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities across the country reported new Russian missile strikes and shelling Saturday that killed at least 16 more civilians, deaths that came after Russia’s top military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbor. The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave “instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas, in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions.” The new Russian attacks hit areas in the north, the east and the south of Ukraine. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has seen especially severe bombardments in recent days, with Ukrainian officials and local commanders voicing fears that a second full-scale Russian assault on the northern city may be looming. At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured Saturday in a pre-dawn Russian rocket strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv, which is close to Kharkiv and only 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Russian border, a regional police chief said.
BuzzFeed
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 2