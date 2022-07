Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the Snake River near the Conant Access in Swan Valley this afternoon after a 911 call to dispatch reported an overturned boat. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 pm advising a drift boat was upside down in the water and they could see two people floating near it. The reporting party attempted to throw a rope to the them but swift current prevented the victims from reaching it. ...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO