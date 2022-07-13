ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Natalie Portman Reveals 'Thoughtful' Thing Chris Hemsworth Did Before Their 'Thor' Kiss

By Cole Delbyck
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pg2Bt_0gefuzxX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141YFY_0gefuzxX00 Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from "Thor: Love and Thunder."  (Photo: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios-Disney via Associated Press)

Among the many differences between “Thor: Love & Thunder” co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman (an Oscar trophy, a full 12 inches of height, an appearance in Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video), perhaps the most notable is their very different diets.

Portman, who makes her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the new sequel as Dr. Jane Foster, has been a vegan and vegetarian for most of her life, while Hemsworth is decidedly not.

To respect his co-star on the day the two shared a kissing scene, the Australian actor, who consumes 10 meat-heavy meals a day to look like, well, that, switched up his breakfast routine.

“He’s really nice,” Portman told the U.K.’s Capital FM about Hemsworth. “The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”

“That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful,” she added. “He’s just a very nice person.”

Though Portman didn’t insist that Hemsworth switch up his regimen for the scene, co-star Tessa Thompson said she was surprised he “could go without eating meat.”

“He’s just like eating bison in the morning,” Thompson, who portrays Valkyrie in the Taika Waititi-directed blockbuster noted. “That’s so sweet.”

To maintain his god bod, Hemsworth takes in around 4,500 calories a day and commits to an intense and highly specialized exercise routine , his trainer Luke Zocchi recently revealed in an Instagram post.

“What I go by is eat till you feel sick,” Hemsworth said of his diet in the video, with Zocchi joking that working with the actor is like “training a thoroughbred horse.”

Portman also had to bulk up for her role in “Thor: Love & Thunder” as her character transforms into a full-fledged superhero in her own right after becoming worthy of wielding the enchanted hammer Mjölnir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZaUf_0gefuzxX00
“He’s just a very nice person," Natalie Portman said of her co-star. (Photo: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios-Disney via Associated Press)

“It’s pretty unusual and wonderful to be tasked with getting bigger as a woman,” said Portman, who spent 10 months getting into Marvel shape for the film, told The Sunday Times in a recent interview.

“Most of the body transformations we’re asked to make are to be as small as possible, and there’s an emotional and sociological correlate to that,” she added. “I turned 40 while making the movie, and it was an incredible point in my life to say, ‘You’re going to be the fittest, strongest version of yourself.’”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Gal Gadot
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Thor Movie#Film Star#Associated Press#Australian#Capital Fm#Tlat
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Angelina Jolie Banned Brad Pitt’s Parents From Seeing Their Grandchildren, Source Claims

Angelina Jolie allegedly put her put down and banned Brad Pitt and his parents from seeing her children. An unnamed source told National Enquirer that Jolie has all the cards when it comes to her and Pitt’s kids. After all, she has primary custody of all five of them. Her eldest son, Maddox is already an adult and he already decided on his own not to have a relationship with his dad.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’

Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless. Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Chris Hemsworth’s A Huge Meat Eater. Why Natalie Portman Says He Gave Up Meat For A Day For Her During Thor: Love And Thunder

When people play superheroes in the movies, it can be easy to see the actor as a superhero as well. Fans love Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans and it’s certainly true that they seem like really good people, but the real hero of the MCU might be Chris Hemsworth. Both Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman have nothing bad to say about the man, and he made an incredibly nice gesture to Portman during her return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder so that Portman didn’t have to kiss a guy who had just eaten meat.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

97K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy