76-year-old man from Grand Rapids accidentally drowns in Grand River

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

