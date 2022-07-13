ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

76-year-old man from Grand Rapids accidentally drowns in Grand River

13 ON YOUR SIDE
 2 days ago
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has died after drowning in the Grand River Tuesday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies received reports of a man unresponsive in the river just before midnight. They...

The Grand Rapids Press

Man and boy critically injured in Allegan County crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A Plainwell man and 10-year-old girl were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Allegan on Friday, July 15. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a 24-year-old Plainwell man was driving a car and failed to yield to traffic at a two-way stop sign at Babylon Road and 34th Street. The car was struck by a semi-truck.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Police identify body of missing 33-year-old found in Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police identified the body of a man found in Lake Michigan Thursday as Anthony Diehl, 33, of Beaver Creek, Ohio. Officers with the City of South Haven Police Department confirmed the body recovered during search efforts in South Haven's North Beach was the body of the missing man who drowned while trying to reach a boy struggling in rough water Wednesday evening.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WILX-TV

Hastings man arrested following home invasion, police pursuit, crashing stolen truck into swamp

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A cooperation between Ionia and Kent County Sheriff’s Offices resulted in a man’s arrest Thursday night. According to authorities, a Boston Township resident was notified by his surveillance camera there was a vehicle parked behind his home just before 11:30 p.m. He was at work at the time and contacted law enforcement.
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Kent County, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WILX-TV

‘No survivors’ -- Single-engine plane crashes in west Michigan

SHELBY, Mich. (WILX) - A single-engine plane crashed in Oceana County Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. in a wooded area of Shelby, just north of Muskegon. Michigan State Police said they don’t believe anyone survived the crash and they do not know how many were on board at the time.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Hastings man arrested after crashing stolen car into swamp

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Late Thursday night, a Boston Township resident received an alert from his security camera that informed him that a vehicle was parked behind his home. The homeowner was at work and contacted Ionia County Central Dispatch. An Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids man found dead in Plainfield Twp, ruled accidental

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies investigated what they say is an accidental death in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found unresponsive in the Grand River near Konkle Drive and Jupiter Avenue before 12 a.m. on July 12. We’re told authorities found the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Woman in hospital after being hit by car on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids, according to Michigan State Police. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning. A woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and ran into a wall on the side of the highway near the Wealthy Street exit, MSP said in a tweet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

PD: 2 injured in shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. on Brown Street SE near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE. Two people were shot outside a house....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Officials looking for missing 14-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage girl and are asking for the public’s help. Lansing police say Katalina Green is missing from the 1100 block of N. High St. She is a white female, 5-foot-7-inches, and 160 pounds. She has shoulder...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WLNS

Man who fired shots at Charlotte police sentenced to 50+ years

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A man convicted of assault with intent to murder, among other crimes, was handed a huge sentence in Eaton County on Thursday. Michael Hyde, 29, was convicted of 13 counts relating to an incident in which he fired shots at Charlotte Police Department officers on April 25, 2021.
CHARLOTTE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids local news

