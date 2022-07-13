School locked down over man with gun

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies block Old Stantonsburg Road near Beddingfield High School after someone reported seeing a man with a gun.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies search for evidence Wednesday morning near a small farmhouse on the 4600 block of Old Stantonsburg Road near Beddingfield High School.

Wilson County Sheriff Calvin L.Woodard Jr., in gray shirt, and deputies investigate a report of a man with a gun near Beddingfield High School on Wednesday morning.

Shieem Tiquise Freelon is transferred from one Wilson County Sheriff’s Office cruiser to another after his arrest Wednesday morning on Stantonsburg Road near Beddingfield High School.

Shieem Freelon

Sgt. Ciera Pollard of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 “Tank” search for evidence Wednesday morning behind an old farmhouse on Old Stantonsburg Road near Beddingfield High School.

Beddingfield High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after motorists reported seeing a man with a gun near the school.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Shieem Tiquise Freelon, 25, of Wilson, behind a small farmhouse in the 4600 block of Old Stantonsburg Road, according to a release from Chief of Staff Wanda Samuel.

Freelon was charged with going armed to the terror of the public.

Freelon had outstanding warrants on breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear charges. He was placed in the Wilson County Detention Center under a combined $8,500 secured bond.

Samuel said the sheriff’s office received a call about a person with a gun walking down Old Stantonsburg Road toward Beddingfield High School around 7:25 a.m.

“The caller reported seeing the suspicious person at Wedgewood Drive and Stantonsburg Road walking in the direction of the school while brandishing a gun,” Samuel said. “At the time of the incident, Beddingfield High School Summer Scholars Program students were on the campus.”

Samuel said the sheriff’s office advised the school to go on lockdown.

To ensure public safety, Samuel said the sheriff’s office also shut down Old Stantonsburg Road at its intersections with U.S. 264 and Evansdale Road.

Several patrol units were immediately sent to Beddingfield’s 4510 Old Stantonsburg Road campus, Samuel said.

Deputies located Freelon in the backyard of a home on the 4600 block of Old Stantonsburg Road.

“The suspect was walking toward a field behind the residence,” Samuel said. “The suspect did not initially comply with deputies’ commands, however, he did surrender moments later without incident. Once the suspect was in custody, the school was taken off lockdown just before 8 o’clock.”

Samuel said Freelon did not enter the school premises of and discarded the weapon before he was taken into custody.

“The suspect told deputies that he did not have a weapon, but an article search was conducted by our K-9, and deputies found a gun hidden behind the residence off Old Stantonsburg Road,” Samuel said. “Right now, there is no clear motive. The suspect told deputies that he was walking to his girlfriend ‘s house. However, we are still in the process of investigating this incident.”

Samuel said the handgun was loaded.

Wilson County Sheriff Calvin L. Woodard Jr. praised the public for being ‘very instrumental in making this known to the 911 Center.”

“I am so proud of how the deputies arrived on the scene, locked the school down, apprehended the suspect, conducted interviews and located the suspect and the weapon,” Woodard said. “Wilson County should be proud of how the schools, law enforcement and 911 worked together within a matter of minutes.”

Woodard continued, “There is nothing within the investigation that indicated Beddingfield High School being an intended target, but we all were prepared to put our lives on the line to protect anyone at that school.”

“We utilized all divisions to include the Special Response Team, K-9s and drone (Hawk 1) during the search and located the firearm in the area where deputies took the subject in to custody,” Woodard said. “I thank the community for being patient as we locked down the roads and prevented any movement until the area was deemed safe. You never know when you must utilize your advanced training, but this morning showed how it has benefited our agency.”

Amber Lynch, public information officer for Wilson County Schools, said about 200 students and 50 staff members typically attend the high school Summer Scholars Program on a given day.

Lynch said a message was sent to families with students in the program.

“Under the advisement of law enforcement, Beddingfield High School went into perimeter lockdown for about 30 minutes this morning because of an incident in the community,” the statement reads. “A perimeter lockdown means that movement continued inside the school, but no one was allowed in or out of the building and the outside doors remained locked. Law enforcement resolved the situation quickly, and there was never a threat on the school campus.”

Lynch told parents that school administrators are aware the road was blocked during the investigation and acknowledged students may have had difficulty getting to school Wednesday morning.

“If they are absent today, it is understandable,” she said. “We just wanted to make you aware and let you know that your student might mention this incident to you today. We commend the students, staff and our law enforcement partners for the way they handled this situation today.”