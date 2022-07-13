ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wilson Times

School locked down over man with gun

By By Drew C. Wilson
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AzHd_0gefuuXu00
Wilson County sheriff’s deputies block Old Stantonsburg Road near Beddingfield High School after someone reported seeing a man with a gun.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJjVI_0gefuuXu00
Wilson County sheriff’s deputies search for evidence Wednesday morning near a small farmhouse on the 4600 block of Old Stantonsburg Road near Beddingfield High School.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwVDC_0gefuuXu00
Wilson County Sheriff Calvin L.Woodard Jr., in gray shirt, and deputies investigate a report of a man with a gun near Beddingfield High School on Wednesday morning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGi1j_0gefuuXu00
Shieem Tiquise Freelon is transferred from one Wilson County Sheriff’s Office cruiser to another after his arrest Wednesday morning on Stantonsburg Road near Beddingfield High School.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3QNH_0gefuuXu00
Shieem Freelon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u5lF_0gefuuXu00
Sgt. Ciera Pollard of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 “Tank” search for evidence Wednesday morning behind an old farmhouse on Old Stantonsburg Road near Beddingfield High School.

Beddingfield High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after motorists reported seeing a man with a gun near the school.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Shieem Tiquise Freelon, 25, of Wilson, behind a small farmhouse in the 4600 block of Old Stantonsburg Road, according to a release from Chief of Staff Wanda Samuel.

Freelon was charged with going armed to the terror of the public.

Freelon had outstanding warrants on breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear charges. He was placed in the Wilson County Detention Center under a combined $8,500 secured bond.

Samuel said the sheriff’s office received a call about a person with a gun walking down Old Stantonsburg Road toward Beddingfield High School around 7:25 a.m.

“The caller reported seeing the suspicious person at Wedgewood Drive and Stantonsburg Road walking in the direction of the school while brandishing a gun,” Samuel said. “At the time of the incident, Beddingfield High School Summer Scholars Program students were on the campus.”

Samuel said the sheriff’s office advised the school to go on lockdown.

To ensure public safety, Samuel said the sheriff’s office also shut down Old Stantonsburg Road at its intersections with U.S. 264 and Evansdale Road.

Several patrol units were immediately sent to Beddingfield’s 4510 Old Stantonsburg Road campus, Samuel said.

Deputies located Freelon in the backyard of a home on the 4600 block of Old Stantonsburg Road.

“The suspect was walking toward a field behind the residence,” Samuel said. “The suspect did not initially comply with deputies’ commands, however, he did surrender moments later without incident. Once the suspect was in custody, the school was taken off lockdown just before 8 o’clock.”

Samuel said Freelon did not enter the school premises of and discarded the weapon before he was taken into custody.

“The suspect told deputies that he did not have a weapon, but an article search was conducted by our K-9, and deputies found a gun hidden behind the residence off Old Stantonsburg Road,” Samuel said. “Right now, there is no clear motive. The suspect told deputies that he was walking to his girlfriend ‘s house. However, we are still in the process of investigating this incident.”

Samuel said the handgun was loaded.

Wilson County Sheriff Calvin L. Woodard Jr. praised the public for being ‘very instrumental in making this known to the 911 Center.”

“I am so proud of how the deputies arrived on the scene, locked the school down, apprehended the suspect, conducted interviews and located the suspect and the weapon,” Woodard said. “Wilson County should be proud of how the schools, law enforcement and 911 worked together within a matter of minutes.”

Woodard continued, “There is nothing within the investigation that indicated Beddingfield High School being an intended target, but we all were prepared to put our lives on the line to protect anyone at that school.”

“We utilized all divisions to include the Special Response Team, K-9s and drone (Hawk 1) during the search and located the firearm in the area where deputies took the subject in to custody,” Woodard said. “I thank the community for being patient as we locked down the roads and prevented any movement until the area was deemed safe. You never know when you must utilize your advanced training, but this morning showed how it has benefited our agency.”

Amber Lynch, public information officer for Wilson County Schools, said about 200 students and 50 staff members typically attend the high school Summer Scholars Program on a given day.

Lynch said a message was sent to families with students in the program.

“Under the advisement of law enforcement, Beddingfield High School went into perimeter lockdown for about 30 minutes this morning because of an incident in the community,” the statement reads. “A perimeter lockdown means that movement continued inside the school, but no one was allowed in or out of the building and the outside doors remained locked. Law enforcement resolved the situation quickly, and there was never a threat on the school campus.”

Lynch told parents that school administrators are aware the road was blocked during the investigation and acknowledged students may have had difficulty getting to school Wednesday morning.

“If they are absent today, it is understandable,” she said. “We just wanted to make you aware and let you know that your student might mention this incident to you today. We commend the students, staff and our law enforcement partners for the way they handled this situation today.”

Comments / 7

Related
WITN

Wilson police consulting with FBI and SBI in ballpark shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Wilson police say they have been consulting with the FBI, the SBI, and the ATF in the little league ballpark shooting from last weekend. The Wilson Police Department provided a new update Friday afternoon on the shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gillette Athletic Complex on Corbett Avenue.
WILSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#False Pretense#Beddingfield High School#K 9 Tank
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Durham police identify Waffle House shooting suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House that sent a man and woman to the hospital. Antonio Smith, 48, is still on the run, but he's now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

4 charged with assaulting officer at North Carolina jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four inmates at the Wake County Detention Center are facing charges after a detention officer claims they assaulted him during an incident Monday. Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, are all charged with one count of assaulting and injuring a detention officer, and one count of felony conspire assault.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Four inmates charged with assault on detention officer at Wake jail

Raleigh, N.C. — Four inmates are charged with an unprovoked attack on a detention officer inside the Wake County jail on Monday. Deputies charged Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, each with one count of assaulting physically injuring a detention officer and one count of conspiracy to assault.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second person charged in New Bern courthouse shooting, more details released

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville PD officials looking for man last seen June 8, 2022

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for a missing man. They said Thomas Earl Russell was last seen leaving 1901 Fairview Way on June 8, 2022. Family and friends have not seen or heard from him since. Russell is described as 6'2" tall,...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Suspect in 3 ‘brutal rapes’ arrested; held on $8M bond: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in what the Raleigh police chief said were three brutal rapes has been arrested. Kevin Earl Parker, 46, of Raleigh was arrested July 8 and charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Raleigh and one in Greenville, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount man charged with selling guns that were stolen, missing serial numbers, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man who police say illegally sold eight guns — including some that were stolen — was arrested on firearms charges, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Joseph Santos, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of dealing firearms without a federal license and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, prosecutors said.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead after a moped accident in Ayden on Monday. The Ayden Police Department says at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, two children on a moped ran the stop sign at the intersection of Planters and M.L.K. Jr. streets and crashed into a vehicle that was on M.L.K. Jr. Street.
AYDEN, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
6K+
Followers
901
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy