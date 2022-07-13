Plexaderm Offering Summer Special for Studio 4 Viewers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Carly Needs A Home

Carly Needs A Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech Amarillo is back to cover the costs of another pet in need of a good home. This week our pet is Carly who is in need of a good home. You can visit them at the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare. Don’t forget...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

TTUHSC Offers Summer Poison Safety Tips

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer is in full swing, so we’re lucky to have the Panhandle Poison Center at TTUHSC with us to give some summer safety tips. During our time outside in the summer, many have those tiki torches or lamps in their yards. Lamp oils for patio torches and candles can make for a beautiful picnic, but they can also be very dangerous to children or others if mistaken for drink. Never place open containers of lamp oils near where food is served, and always keep it out of reach of curious children.
PANHANDLE, TX
Myhighplains.com

DHDC Bringing Wizarding School to the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Die-hard Harry Potter fans and families that just love the science of MAGIC will revel in this event celebrating the world of magic. With two time slots, 9:30 am and 11:30 am, we will explore this magical world and learn the science behind it. Wizarding School visitors will enjoy a full cauldron of fun featuring:
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Assistant City Attorney for Amarillo Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Courtney White is the Assistant City Attorney for the City of Amarillo, and she’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. A conversation with Courtney White, assistant city attorney for the City of Amarillo. Growing up the daughter of two lawyers, White initially started her legal career in a local firm before shifting her attention to municipal law—one of the most generalist occupations within the legal community. White tells host Jason Boyett what she loves about being a “low-level bureaucrat,” what legal work looks like at City Hall, and why she was nominated this spring to become president-elect of the 35,000-member Texas Young Lawyers Association. (Ultimately White lost that election but enjoyed the campaign process.) This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.
AMARILLO, TX

