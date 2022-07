GG Jackson, the country's top-ranked senior according to 247Sports, announced on Thursday evening that he has decommitted from North Carolina. "Thank you to coach Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball staff for recruiting me and giving me a chance to play for your university," Jackson said in a statement. "My family has stuck by my side since I was born and have been the biggest supporters in my life by guiding me in the right direction. I have decided to decommit from UNC to explore other options that can help me grow from a teenage boy to an adult and to put me in the best position to reach my dream goal which is the NBA."

