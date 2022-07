Last Updated on July 15, 2022 by Cass County Community Foundation. Contribution supports purchase of robotics equipment, keeping kids engaged in learning and STEM activities. As the crowd gathered around the Pioneer robotics demonstration in front of Merchant’s Building One at the 4H Fair Thursday night, most students and fairgoers were unaware of the surprise announcement that was to come. Deanna Crispen, President & CEO of the Cass County Community Foundation, along with Audette Taylor from WHIN, (Wabash Heartland Innovation Network), and community foundation board members, surprised the local students and announced a $50,000 grant awarded to the Cass County Community Foundation from WHIN to enable the foundation to continue to support student robotics teams from four area school districts.

