ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

National French Fry Day: Where to get the most expensive french fries

By James Wesser
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kj946_0gefu9aM00

(WHTM) — July 13 is considered National French Fry Day. We all know where we could get regular, old-fashioned french fries. But, do you know where you can get the world’s most expensive french fries?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omb6u_0gefu9aM00
Courtesy of Serendipity3

You won’t have to travel far from the Midstate for them. You can find these expensive french fries at the Serendipity3 restaurant in New York City. They are bringing back their world record-breaking most expensive french fries just for the foodie holiday

The “Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites, is priced at $200. These fries are cooked three times in pure goose fat from the southwest portion of France. They are made with the highest quality Chipperbec Potatoes which are sourced from California. The potatoes are blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBelanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yB4y_0gefu9aM00
Courtesy of Serendipity3

They are then topped with two types of truffles from Italy and seasoned with Truffle Salt.

They are served with a sauce made with Udder Cream, Black Truffle Butter, and Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette. They are then sprinkled with 23K edible gold dust and served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque plate.

Dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella

“New York City has reawakened and the world is thrilled that Serendipity3 is back and better than ever,” said Creative Director of Serendipity3, Chef Joe Calderone said. “We are so honored to be recognized by Guiness World Records for our creation of the most expensive french fries, the Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, and look forward to creating even more over-the-top recipes in the future.”

For more information about the fries and the restaurant, click here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Mashed

33% Of Americans Said This Is The Best Brand Of Mac & Cheese

While Canada outdoes America in its mac & cheese consumption by a respectable 55%, the warm and cheesy comfort food is still a dinner time staple in the States. For instance, the Macaroni and Cheese festival, where ticket-buyers are entitled to unlimited mac & cheese tastings, is celebrated in four different locations across California and New Mexico. ​​And New York-based ice cream company Van Leeuwen even released an exclusive Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream flavor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Critical motorcycle vs. car crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Reports of a motorcycle vs. car crash came into the newsroom around 9:30 pm, Wednesday night on E. Water St. According to our reporting on the scene, two people were seen being taken away on stretchers. The crash occurred on E. Water St. in between cross streets, Harriet St. and Washington St.
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Salmonella#Champagne#Food Drink#National French#Truffle Salt#Udder Cream#Arabesque#Guiness World Records
24/7 Wall St.

Best Place to Get Chicken Wings in Every State

According to the National Chicken Council, approximately 1.42 billion (yes, billion) chicken wings were consumed on Super Bowl Sunday this year. Since the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, jump-started their popularity back in 1964 by creating their now iconic Buffalo wings, they have become a national phenomenon. From pizzerias...
BUFFALO, NY
Parade

How to Get Freebies from Noodles & Company for National Mac & Cheese Day

July 14 is National Mac & Cheese Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than by eating the dish-of-the-hour... for free!. In honor of the U.S. recognized holiday, Noodles & Company is giving out free small bowls of its Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, made with a blend of Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cream, and elbow macaroni, with any purchase of a regular sized entrée.
RESTAURANTS
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for June weekend murder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was indicted following a shooting back in June that left one man dead inside a home on West Clinton Street in Elmira. According to court documents, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree. The indictment reads that […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for gas station robbery, threatening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man with a history of arrests has been indicted in connection to a robbery at a local gas station last month, according to court documents. Timothy Lewis, 32, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 30 in connection to the robbery. Lewis allegedly entered the 7-11 store […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Pa. man beaten to death, three charged with homicide

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of three people. According to PSP Northumberland County, the homicide occurred in the 400 block of Groover Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. As stated in court documents, a...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

One arrested for police chase from Watkins Glen to Hammondsport

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – One Corning resident has been arrested on weapons, forgery and traffic charges in connection to a lengthy police chase across county lines, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Semachiah Mcduffie, 27, was arrested on July 7 by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the chase. The arrest report […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
The Guardian

Big Zuu: ‘I was a Nando’s griller – it was so hot I was melting like a candle’

Big Zuu’s Big Eats is just a very normal programme that doesn’t take itself too seriously. A lot of food shows can be a little bit over the top: they always look like you have to go to Waitrose or M&S to have good food. We respect recipes, we respect tradition, we respect cultures, but we don’t do it in a way that makes people feel like you have to order spice rub from Amazon. If you want to make Caribbean stuff, go to a local yardman shop and get some plantain. We like to stay down to earth and cook food other people can make.
RECIPES
GeekyGadgets

Heinz Made French Fry Spoons, Because Why Not?

French fries and ketchup. Is there a better combo? I think not. But if you really love ketchup, it can be hard to get enough of the condiment during a dip, since fries are nothing more than a potato stick. It’s a problem. And so Heinz is here to solve it with a spoon-shaped french fry. That’s right it is a spoon that is also a french fry. It is either a genius evolution of the potato or the stupidest idea ever. I’ll let you decide.
FOOD & DRINKS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy