Milwaukee, WI

Jose Miranda's walk-off bomb helps Twins beat Brewers

By Chris Schad
 5 days ago
Jose Miranda's three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth helped the Minnesota Twins earn a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

Miranda's blast came in the middle of a 1-1 game where the Brewers had turned to their closer, Josh Hader. After Jorge Polanco drew a walk and Max Kepler singled to open the inning, Miranda didn't throw away his shot, crushing his eighth home run of the season to send everyone home.

The homer redeemed the Twins on a day where they couldn't cash in on their opportunities. Gilberto Celestino put Minnesota on the board with an RBI single in the second inning, but the Twins were unable to add to the lead, leaving 13 men on base through the first eight innings.

Although Joe Ryan allowed a solo home run to Jace Peterson in the third, he settled down to pitch 5.1 innings and give the Twins a chance to avoid the sweep.

After Wednesday's win, the Twins will open a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

