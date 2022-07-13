Calvey, Gieger still headed to runoff after Oklahoma recount

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former state Rep. Kevin Calvey and veteran prosecutor Gayland Gieger are still headed to an August runoff in the race for Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor following a manual recount, state election officials said Wednesday.

Calvey and Gieger were the top two vote getters in last month’s four-way Republican primary, but Calvey, who received 49.97% of the vote, narrowly missed topping the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Gieger got 23.25% of the vote.

Calvey sought a manual recount, but after the ballots were counted, out of nearly 58,000 ballots cast there were only six additional votes counted: two each for Calvey, Gieger and Robert Gray.

Oklahoma Election Board spokeswoman Misha Mohr said five of the additional votes were a result of an “over vote,” which happens when a voter might inadvertently mark two separate candidates in a single race, but the intention is clear when the ballot is examined. One additional vote was an “under vote,” which is when vote tabulating machines don’t initially count any vote in the race.

The primary runoff election will be held on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democrat Vicki Behenna in the November general election.