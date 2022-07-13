ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Calvey, Gieger still headed to runoff after Oklahoma recount

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former state Rep. Kevin Calvey and veteran prosecutor Gayland Gieger are still headed to an August runoff in the race for Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor following a manual recount, state election officials said Wednesday.

Calvey and Gieger were the top two vote getters in last month’s four-way Republican primary, but Calvey, who received 49.97% of the vote, narrowly missed topping the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Gieger got 23.25% of the vote.

Calvey sought a manual recount, but after the ballots were counted, out of nearly 58,000 ballots cast there were only six additional votes counted: two each for Calvey, Gieger and Robert Gray.

Oklahoma Election Board spokeswoman Misha Mohr said five of the additional votes were a result of an “over vote,” which happens when a voter might inadvertently mark two separate candidates in a single race, but the intention is clear when the ballot is examined. One additional vote was an “under vote,” which is when vote tabulating machines don’t initially count any vote in the race.

The primary runoff election will be held on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democrat Vicki Behenna in the November general election.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Elections
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Oklahoma Election Board#Democrat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy