The words you think about after speaking to Latoya Walton are faith, determination, and perseverance. Latoya’s faith is rooted in her religious upbringing and a very strong mother who went into her prayer closet to conquer her trials and tribulations. At a young age, she noticed when her mother came out of her closet, something was different. Walton is the Founder and CEO of MyKayla Ink, an organization dedicated to assisting families with special needs children in a wide capacity. After graduating high school, Latoya obtained a certification in Project Management and continued her career in E-Commerce Exchange as an account manager for a multitude of companies specializing in merchant services.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO