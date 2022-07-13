Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled to be in Orlando, Tampa on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to be in Florida on Thursday for appearances and briefings in Orlando and Tampa.

Harris will be in Orlando to address attendees at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority National Boule Convention at the Orange County Convention Center. The sorority — founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1908 — is considered the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women.

Harris joined Alpha Kappa Alpha when she attended Howard.

After her remarks there, the vice president, joined by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, will hold a roundtable with Florida state legislators about reproductive rights.

Among those on the roundtable with Harris will be Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

Eskamani said it is "incredibly important" that Harris is coming to Florida to participate in a forum like this, considering efforts in Florida and other Southern states to further restrict abortion rights.

"It's a dire situation here in the South," said Eskamani, who before becoming a state legislator worked for six years at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, most recently as senior director of public affairs.

Eskamani said a roundtable like this is crucial in helping shape efforts in The White House and Congress to avoid what could become "a dark, dark path for women's rights."

Florida law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It does not allow exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. The law is under legal challenge.

After Harris' visit to Orlando, the vice president will travel to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, where she will meet with service members.

She also will receive a briefing from U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla, U.S. Special Operations Command Commander Gen. Richard Clarke, and other leaders of those two commands.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY . Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @bydaveberman .

