Hillsboro, OR

Man killed in Hillsboro shooting identified

By Sam Campbell
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The man found dead after a shooting Monday morning in Hillsboro has been publicly identified.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of SE 11th and Walnut. Hillsboro police said they found a man dead in a parking lot and he appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

In a release sent Wednesday, Hillsboro police called it a homicide.

Vancouver, WA named one of the worst cities for renters

That man was also identified Wednesday as 40-year-old Juan Javier Moncivais, who lived in Hillsboro. The circumstances leading up to his death remain unclear.

No arrests have been reported, and authorities did not offer any other details about the crime.

An investigation is underway.

