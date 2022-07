VERMILION – Vermilion Police Officer Robert Forrider, 33, was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly strangled his live-in girlfriend during an argument about their son. According to police reports, officers from the Vermilion Police Department responded to Forrider’s Oakview Drive house for a report of domestic violence. Deputies from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrived soon after, because of the conflict of interest that Vermilion officers had with Forrider.

