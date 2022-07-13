First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for beneficial rainfall
2 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We did get some of that beneficial rainfall today. But we are definitely going to need a lot more of the wet weather before it will really make a difference. Why is that?. First, let's take a look back in time. We need to go...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We've enjoyed a few days with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels, but that'll be changing this weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 80s, with upper 80s on Sunday. Both days will feature a mix of clouds and sun, and mainly dry weather. We're still watching at least the chance of an isolated shower or thundershower Sunday afternoon, but the wettest weather will hold off this weekend. In fact, we may be looing at exactly what we need on Monday - a wet day with periods of rain and rumbles, heavy at times. As long as the rain doesn't come down too heavily in any thunderstorms, our parched and hard ground should be able to absorb the beneficial rain. Some spots may see more than a half inch of rain.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Near perfect summer weather ahead for today. Tons of sunshine and temps around 80 degrees with low humidity and light winds. Fair weather for your Friday night plans in the 60s. Saturday will turn a little warmer with a weak front approaching with a couple clouds and a slight afternoon shower threat in the Finger Lakes but most of us stay dry.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - After a cloudy start this morning, the sun will return by the middle of the day. Temperatures have also started off on the cooler side of things, but they will warm up this afternoon! Under sunny skies this afternoon, temperatures will warm their way up into the mid 80s.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A big area of Canadian high-pressure building will continue to clear our sky and dry the air out. This will make for a very comfortable night with cool and crisp air. We'll keep that going into Friday, with sunshine and seasonably warm air near 80. A...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another round of scattered downpours Wednesday afternoon brought some much-needed rainfall to parts of our area, but not everybody. Outside of a passing shower tonight, and the slight chance of a shower tomorrow, we're headed into another dry stretch of weather. High-pressure building in will mean more sunshine for Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday. A wave of low pressure moving in late Sunday will bring a renewed chance for some rain Sunday night and into Monday. So, while many of us may still be looking for more rain, many will welcome dry weather over the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for 18 Montana counties, including Yellowstone County. Chances of ping-pong-sized hale, strong wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and lightning strikes are possible until 7 pm Friday evening. The NWS Billings also issued a severe thunderstorm warning...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- This week is hurricane awareness week in New York state. Hurricane season for the Atlantic is June 1st through November 30th. Now why are we talking about hurricanes here so far in land in New York? We are obviously not on the coast and impacted in the ways we would traditionally think with storm surge. Even though we are not in a hurricane prone area, the remnants of hurricanes and their moisture can still cause widespread rainfall and flooding.
More than 12,000 customers remained without power across New York, most of them in a single county, by mid-morning Thursday after isolated-yet-intense thunderstorms slammed pockets of the state the night before with flooding rains and intense winds. The vast majority (11,500+) of the state's 12,276 reported outages as of 9...
Be ready to head indoors as quick hitting strong thunderstorms roll through this afternoon and into the early evening. A trough and cold front swings in from the west today. The afternoon storms will move fast and could put down strong winds and hail. There could be a few rounds...
It's almost sunflower season and there are plenty of fields of gold you can stroll through in New York. It’s that time of year when sunflowers are starting to emerge across the Empire State. Here are the 8 best places to see, walkthrough, and pick sunflowers this summer. Thorn...
One year ago we were warned of the Gypsy Moth's destruction of trees here in New York State. These specific moths gobble up leaves on a variety of trees leaving behind leafless trees long before the leaves would have fallen on their own. Today we have a similar yet different...
A lot of people have been overlooking this part of the weather forecast, and it may be the reason you are struggling to breathe as easily as you might have been earlier in the year. On your phone’s weather app, you may have noticed that there is one category designated...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid is preparing for potentially strong thunderstorms forecasted for Eastern New York on Tuesday. The power and gas company will increase staffing and extend shifts to make sure there are enough employees to fix any issues that may come up during the storms. National Grid is activating its comprehensive emergency response plan.
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Parts of Webster are like a maze right now. The Sandbar Park Project is underway, and construction has been confusing for some around the Lake Road area. Dianna Hernandez, and Taylor Jones were headed into Castaways On the Lake for dinner when we asked them how...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The free "Around the Town" outdoor concerts will start on July 19th at the Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center Lawn on Norton Street. All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Performances will feature different ensembles of the RPO. If you attend, you are encouraged to bring...
Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
Thinking of stockpiling cheap gas? Well, think again. Did you know that New York State has set a limit regarding how much gasoline you can purchase at a gas station?. Gas prices remain pretty high. In May and June, it seemed like every new day brought a new record for the price of a gallon of regular gas in New York State.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Due to NBC's coverage of the 150th Open Championship, we have a few scheduling changes to our Saturday and Sunday morning programming. News10NBC Today will air from 6 - 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday as normal, however there will be no second hour of local news. NBC's Today Show is also canceled this weekend. Meet the Press and Rochester in Focus are pre-empted on Sunday.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Western New York loves its chicken wings. Most people will tell you the sauce makes all the difference. A Rochester-based father-son sauce business was founded on a very special back story. It’s one of RJ Paolotto’s earliest memories: making wing sauce with his dad.
