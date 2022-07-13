ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for beneficial rainfall

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We did get some of that beneficial rainfall today. But we are definitely going to need a lot more of the wet weather before it will really make a difference. Why is that?. First, let's take a look back in time. We need to go...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

A warmer weekend, then turning wet Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We've enjoyed a few days with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels, but that'll be changing this weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 80s, with upper 80s on Sunday. Both days will feature a mix of clouds and sun, and mainly dry weather. We're still watching at least the chance of an isolated shower or thundershower Sunday afternoon, but the wettest weather will hold off this weekend. In fact, we may be looing at exactly what we need on Monday - a wet day with periods of rain and rumbles, heavy at times. As long as the rain doesn't come down too heavily in any thunderstorms, our parched and hard ground should be able to absorb the beneficial rain. Some spots may see more than a half inch of rain.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful heading into the weekend with heat and humidity increasing Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Near perfect summer weather ahead for today. Tons of sunshine and temps around 80 degrees with low humidity and light winds. Fair weather for your Friday night plans in the 60s. Saturday will turn a little warmer with a weak front approaching with a couple clouds and a slight afternoon shower threat in the Finger Lakes but most of us stay dry.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Dry this weekend, but much needed rain on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - After a cloudy start this morning, the sun will return by the middle of the day. Temperatures have also started off on the cooler side of things, but they will warm up this afternoon! Under sunny skies this afternoon, temperatures will warm their way up into the mid 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: More dry weather and heat headed our way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another round of scattered downpours Wednesday afternoon brought some much-needed rainfall to parts of our area, but not everybody. Outside of a passing shower tonight, and the slight chance of a shower tomorrow, we're headed into another dry stretch of weather. High-pressure building in will mean more sunshine for Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday. A wave of low pressure moving in late Sunday will bring a renewed chance for some rain Sunday night and into Monday. So, while many of us may still be looking for more rain, many will welcome dry weather over the weekend.
yourbigsky.com

Severe thunderstorms possible in areas of Montana

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for 18 Montana counties, including Yellowstone County. Chances of ping-pong-sized hale, strong wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and lightning strikes are possible until 7 pm Friday evening. The NWS Billings also issued a severe thunderstorm warning...
BILLINGS, MT
WETM 18 News

New York State Hurricane Awareness Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- This week is hurricane awareness week in New York state. Hurricane season for the Atlantic is June 1st through November 30th. Now why are we talking about hurricanes here so far in land in New York? We are obviously not on the coast and impacted in the ways we would traditionally think with storm surge. Even though we are not in a hurricane prone area, the remnants of hurricanes and their moisture can still cause widespread rainfall and flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gauge#First Alert#Western New York#Now Look
spectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening

Be ready to head indoors as quick hitting strong thunderstorms roll through this afternoon and into the early evening. A trough and cold front swings in from the west today. The afternoon storms will move fast and could put down strong winds and hail. There could be a few rounds...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

National Grid prepares for potentially strong storms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid is preparing for potentially strong thunderstorms forecasted for Eastern New York on Tuesday. The power and gas company will increase staffing and extend shifts to make sure there are enough employees to fix any issues that may come up during the storms. National Grid is activating its comprehensive emergency response plan.
WHEC TV-10

Parts of Webster become a maze for drivers with Sandbar Park Project

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Parts of Webster are like a maze right now. The Sandbar Park Project is underway, and construction has been confusing for some around the Lake Road area. Dianna Hernandez, and Taylor Jones were headed into Castaways On the Lake for dinner when we asked them how...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPO teaming up with City of Rochester for free outdoor concerts in July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The free "Around the Town" outdoor concerts will start on July 19th at the Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center Lawn on Norton Street. All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Performances will feature different ensembles of the RPO. If you attend, you are encouraged to bring...
ROCHESTER, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Enormous, Wild Drive-Thru Safari Coming To Upstate New York

Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
LIFESTYLE
101.5 WPDH

New York State Has Limit For Amount Of Gas Residents Can Keep

Thinking of stockpiling cheap gas? Well, think again. Did you know that New York State has set a limit regarding how much gasoline you can purchase at a gas station?. Gas prices remain pretty high. In May and June, it seemed like every new day brought a new record for the price of a gallon of regular gas in New York State.
TRAFFIC
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Programming alert: The Open Championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Due to NBC's coverage of the 150th Open Championship, we have a few scheduling changes to our Saturday and Sunday morning programming. News10NBC Today will air from 6 - 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday as normal, however there will be no second hour of local news. NBC's Today Show is also canceled this weekend. Meet the Press and Rochester in Focus are pre-empted on Sunday.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester father-son wing sauce business brings awareness to autism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Western New York loves its chicken wings. Most people will tell you the sauce makes all the difference. A Rochester-based father-son sauce business was founded on a very special back story. It’s one of RJ Paolotto’s earliest memories: making wing sauce with his dad.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy