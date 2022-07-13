First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for beneficial rainfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We've enjoyed a few days with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels, but that'll be changing this weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 80s, with upper 80s on Sunday. Both days will feature a mix of clouds and sun, and mainly dry weather. We're still watching at least the chance of an isolated shower or thundershower Sunday afternoon, but the wettest weather will hold off this weekend. In fact, we may be looing at exactly what we need on Monday - a wet day with periods of rain and rumbles, heavy at times. As long as the rain doesn't come down too heavily in any thunderstorms, our parched and hard ground should be able to absorb the beneficial rain. Some spots may see more than a half inch of rain.

