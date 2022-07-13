Idaho receives $28M to build EV charging stations every 50 miles of interstate

Read More IBR Headlines A new National Park Service report shows that 692,000 visitors to Idaho national parks spent $37.6 million in the state in 2021. That spending supported 535 jobs and created a cumulative economic output of $50.8 million. The national parks in Idaho included in the 2021 report are City of Rocks National Preserve, ...
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is calling on Idaho employers to protect workers from the heat this summer. The call was made as OSHA says temperatures are reaching dangerous levels throughout Idaho and applies to indoor workers as well as outdoor workers. They say new...
ELKO – An Idaho man died June 30 when his pickup crashed on Interstate 80 west of Winnemucca, according to Nevada State Police. The crash about 17 miles west of Winnemucca occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Preliminary investigation determined that a Ford F-350 pick-up truck was traveling east on I-80 in the right travel lane when, for unknown reasons, it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a reflective marker post.
This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
BOISE, Idaho — Residents of Idaho shared some eye-catching videos of what appears to be a fireball streaking across the sky Tuesday night. Viewers in Rexburg, Twin Falls and Cascade reported seeing the fiery objects around 10:10 p.m. MT, shining against the dark Gem State sky. The American Meteor...
Pie-O-Neer Pies and Proud Source Water are now discussing next steps to get their products on Walmart shelves. These two companies recently received a "yes" during Walmart's annual Open Call event, where 1,200 companies from around the country, including nine from Idaho, pitched their business ideas June 28-29 to multiple executives and merchants. By receiving a ...
A new GIS-enabled service launched by the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) will now allow Idaho’s forest products industry and members of the public to more easily find information about timber being sold by the department. The new online app, available at https://www.idl.idaho.gov/timber-sale-advertisement-app/, provides a statewide view of all IDL timber sales planned across the landscape and ...
Officials with Idaho Fish and Game made a grisly discovery at the base of a steep slope near Lewiston last week. Amidst a pile of rubble and debris, they found what Northwest Sportsman Magazine referred to as an “elk boneyard.” Officials found at least 15 elk heads, along with fur, broken legs, spines, and countless other bones.
TWIN FALLS — The Idaho GOP convention began Thursday with a lobbyist arguing for more Christian control over childhood education. Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti made a case to a classroom full of Republicans — gathered Thursday for the Idaho Republican convention at the College of Southern Idaho — for a Christian approach to government on several social issues, and said he’d like to see public schools run by churches.
If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
HAYDEN, Idaho — We’ve reported several bear attacks in our region, since the start of spring. In early April, there were 2 grizzly attacks near Naples. Livestock was killed in 3 attacks in North Idaho and two hunters killed a grizzly in self-defense near the Ruby Creek drainage.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
One of the things we love most about Idaho (and the Treasure Valley in particular) is that it has all of the amenities of a big city, while still holding the charm of a small town. Our cities are clean, the locals are friendly and the crime rates are low,...
You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn't been pulled over at least one time. That being said, we all know the deal, right? Turn your music down, roll down your window, and have your license and registration ready. It's common sense. Or so we thought. This Idaho man didn't...
Idaho is home to quite a few mysterious and quirky places hidden in plain sight. Over the years, we’ve introduced you to dozens of them: ghost towns, hillsides lined with mysterious numbers, unexplained concrete arrows pointing the way across the state…. There are plenty of “cool secret locations” spread...
“It’s so safe, people don’t lock their doors here at night.” If we had a dollar for every time somebody told us that when we were considering our movie to Boise, we could probably buy a hot rock steak at Barbacoa. Twelve years ago, those positive endorsements...
