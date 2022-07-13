ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCPD interim Chief of Police lays out strategies department is using to curb violence in city

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City, Missouri, experiences yet another deadly year of violence, the city's interim chief of police explained the department's efforts to curb the violence.

According to KCPD's most recent homicide data, the city has recorded 79 homicides to date.

79 is the same amount as this time last year, which ended as the second most violent year in KCMO's history, behind 2020.

In a blog, KCPD Interim Chief of Police Joseph Maybin explained four recent changes the department has made.

Those include:

  • KC 360 Pilot Program
  • Custom notifications
  • Impact squads re-deployment
  • All-inclusive shoot reviews

According to Maybin, the 360 Pilot Program was modeled from a program in Omaha, Nebraska.

As part of the program, the department works with community partners in areas of prevention, intervention and community engagement.

Maybin said partners in KCMO have requested data from the department on the most violent parts of the cities.

The community partners are then offering services to those areas.

As part of the "custom notifications" effort, KCPD joins partners in going door-to-door to offer alternatives and resources to violence.

The department has also implemented impact squads, which monitor areas of the city that are violent "hot spots."

KCPD analysts identify these areas for the department.

Finally, the department has begun reviewing shots fired incidents where the suspect fired and missed, but the department deems them high of retaliating.

"There's too much violent crime," Maybin said in the post. "Any violence is too much, really, but we have more than we should. When I became Interim Police Chief in April, I said that the Kansas City Missouri Police Department would focus on reducing violent crime and strengthening community relationships."

KCTV 5

Kansas City police ask for help following 5th homicide of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are again asking for help after two more shooting victims were found deceased. “We’re hurting as a community,” said Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department. KCPD has worked a total of five homicides since Monday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KCMO leaders to implement strategy used in Omaha to reduce violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The busy basketball courts at Oak Park near East 44th Street and Agnes Avenue are a way Pat Clarke tries to keep the violence out of his neighborhood. "Especially when we witness kids 15, 16, 17 years old, walking around with guns on the inside of the shirts--that's how they carry them now," Pat Clarke, President of the Oak Park Neighborhood Association said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City-area first responders, mail carriers prepare for heatwave

OLATHE, Kan. — As the Kansas City area prepares for sizzling temperatures, some people can’t avoid being outside in them. First responders and mail carriers come to mind. Firefighters and paramedics at the Olathe Fire Department tell KSHB 41 that they can’t stop doing their jobs due to the temperatures, but they can adjust how they do some of their duties.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Police: One dead, one wounded in KCK double-shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A late-night double shooting in KCK left one person dead and another in critical condition at an area hospital. Police responded to North Fifth Street and Everett Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on a shooting call. When officers arrived, they discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
