San Francisco, CA

San Francisco is 'veering towards a public health mess' on monkeypox, lawmaker says

By Alec Regimbal
SFGate
 2 days ago
State Rep. Scott Wiener is warning that San Francisco is "veering toward a public health mess" over monkeypox, citing an impending vaccine shortage in the...

SFGate

Misleading SF media story goes viral, somehow has happy ending

A Google Maps photo of the San Francisco home featured in a recent ABC7 segment. (Google Maps) The story first appeared on San Francisco’s ABC7 in early July. Then it got picked up by CBS News. And Yahoo . ABC7’s national partner , ABC News, ran its own version. It even ended up as a topic of conversation on the website for InfoWars, a far-right platform run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

2 things everyone should do amid California's peak fire season

California is in its peak wildfire season, the time of year when the state sees its biggest blazes that can trigger mass evacuations. Before any more time passes, experts say there are two things Golden State residents should do protect themselves and their loved ones. First, know your zone so you're prepared for an evacuation. The best way to do that is to go directly to your county and find out which tools it is using to communicate evacuations to residents. For example, most counties in the Bay Area are now using the online platform ZoneHaven, which hosts maps that allow you to find your zone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
California State
California Health
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Scott Wiener
SFGate

Major hotel owner sells 99-year-old San Francisco hotel

The largest owner of hotel properties in San Francisco is close to finalizing the sale of a 99-year-old boutique hotel near Union Square. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is selling the 236-room Hotel Spero to an affiliate of Memphis-based real estate management firm Fairwood Capital LLC, the San Francisco Business Times reported. News of the sale was found through a liquor license application.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Oprah favorite, Model Bakery, plans its first Bay Area store outside Napa Valley

Napa’s Model Bakery, best known for its fluffy English muffins made famous by Oprah Winfrey, is heading to Walnut Creek. On Friday, Model Bakery announced on Instagram it has plans to debut its first Bay Area store outside Napa County. The forthcoming store is expected to open at 1315 N Main St. in the former space of shuttered La Fogata restaurant, as first shared by Walnut Creek Magazine.
NAPA, CA
SFGate

SF supervisor introduces resolution to support local Starbucks workers’ efforts to unionize

San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston introduced a resolution on Tuesday to support the city's Starbucks workers' right to unionize, as first reported by KRON4. The resolution calls for Starbucks stores in San Francisco to "let workers freely decide whether to unionize without any interference, threats, or intimidation," Preston shared on Twitter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1 dead in shooting at SF Bay Area shopping center

One man died in a shooting early Friday morning at a San Jose shopping center, officials said. Police received a report of the shooting at the Plant shopping at Monterey Road and Curter Aveneue at 6 a.m., the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter. Most if not all the businesses at the shopping center were closed at the time of the incident, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

California fire destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding,...
ANDERSON, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

