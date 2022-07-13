San Francisco is 'veering towards a public health mess' on monkeypox, lawmaker says

California is in its peak wildfire season, the time of year when the state sees its biggest blazes that can trigger mass evacuations. Before any more time passes, experts say there are two things Golden State residents should do protect themselves and their loved ones. First, know your zone so you're prepared for an evacuation. The best way to do that is to go directly to your county and find out which tools it is using to communicate evacuations to residents. For example, most counties in the Bay Area are now using the online platform ZoneHaven, which hosts maps that allow you to find your zone.

