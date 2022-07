BURLINGAME – The Bay Area is in the midst of another COVID-19 surge. But since most people are testing at home and don't report results, a case count may no longer be the best way to measure how much of the virus is in the community anymore."This is a major surge we're in right now," said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UCSF. "We have a lot of cases, a lot of transmission, not a great lock on what the numbers are in reality."Self-test kits primarily have upsides, said Rutherford, but there is one downside now: it's tough to get...

BURLINGAME, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO