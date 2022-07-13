Top Sales For Back-To-School Necessities — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is one of the most exciting shopping events of the year. Amazon customers can save up to 70% off on some of their favorite items, necessities and more. During Prime Day, parents can use the significant discounts as an opportunity to stock up on back-to-school supplies for their kids.

Not only can parents save, but it is the perfect opportunity for teachers to shop in bulk for the upcoming school year, as large quantities of pencils, highlighters and more classroom necessities are available for purchase at a reduced rate.

Preparing for the school year can be an additional expense for teachers, and in many cases, it can place a financial strain on them. According to to Adopt A Classroom, instructors on average spent $700 out of pocket during the 2020-2021 term, and 30% of instructors spend $1,000 or more.

This Prime Day is an opportunity to stock up on items while saving money, and hopefully taking advantage of the event will reduce the additional expense placed on teachers.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite back-to-school must-haves.

Scentco's Smencils are on sale retailing for $7.19 ($8.99) at amazon.com.

Vera Bradley's Pencil Case is on sale retailing for $7.50 (regularly $15) at amazon.com.

ARTIFY's portable display stand is on sale retailing for $16.58 (regularly $20.99) at amazon.com

Madisi's Wood-Cased #2 HB Pencils are on sale retailing for $33.59 (regularly $59.99) at amazon.com.

Rarlan's Highlighters are on sale retailing for $19.19 ($29.99) at amazon.com.

EXPO's Dry Erase Markers are on sale retailing for $8.97 (regularly $30.42) at amazon.com.

BIC's Mechanical Pencils are on sale retailing for $6.24 (regularly $13.99) at amazon.com.

X-Acto's Pencil Sharpener is on sale retailing for $24.99 (regularly $77.69) at amazon.com.

MATEIN's Nursing School Backpack is on sale retailing for $31.99 (regularly $39.99) at amazon.com.

EASTHILL's Pencil Cast is on sale retailing for $14.99 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com.

GALASALA's Desk Organizer is on sale retailing for $31.99 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com.