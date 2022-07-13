ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Top Sales For Back-To-School Necessities — Shop Now

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFXvU_0gefqr2Z00

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is one of the most exciting shopping events of the year. Amazon customers can save up to 70% off on some of their favorite items, necessities and more. During Prime Day, parents can use the significant discounts as an opportunity to stock up on back-to-school supplies for their kids.

Not only can parents save, but it is the perfect opportunity for teachers to shop in bulk for the upcoming school year, as large quantities of pencils, highlighters and more classroom necessities are available for purchase at a reduced rate.

Preparing for the school year can be an additional expense for teachers, and in many cases, it can place a financial strain on them. According to to Adopt A Classroom, instructors on average spent $700 out of pocket during the 2020-2021 term, and 30% of instructors spend $1,000 or more.

This Prime Day is an opportunity to stock up on items while saving money, and hopefully taking advantage of the event will reduce the additional expense placed on teachers.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite back-to-school must-haves.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQXgO_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

Scentco's Smencils are on sale retailing for $7.19 ($8.99) at amazon.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1oPW_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

Vera Bradley's Pencil Case is on sale retailing for $7.50 (regularly $15) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyEvv_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

ARTIFY's portable display stand is on sale retailing for $16.58 (regularly $20.99) at amazon.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yg84_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

Madisi's Wood-Cased #2 HB Pencils are on sale retailing for $33.59 (regularly $59.99) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VD9qu_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

Rarlan's Highlighters are on sale retailing for $19.19 ($29.99) at amazon.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQIPL_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

EXPO's Dry Erase Markers are on sale retailing for $8.97 (regularly $30.42) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLE5g_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

BIC's Mechanical Pencils are on sale retailing for $6.24 (regularly $13.99) at amazon.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084ung_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

X-Acto's Pencil Sharpener is on sale retailing for $24.99 (regularly $77.69) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGAGN_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

MATEIN's Nursing School Backpack is on sale retailing for $31.99 (regularly $39.99) at amazon.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XleSM_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

EASTHILL's Pencil Cast is on sale retailing for $14.99 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfDDV_0gefqr2Z00
Source: Amazon

GALASALA's Desk Organizer is on sale retailing for $31.99 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Discounts#Amazon Com#Scentco S Smencils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco Stopped Selling Half Sheet Cakes

Costco's half sheet cakes are a sweet treat of mythical proportions. This celebratory dessert staple is beloved by children and office workers alike and can feed almost 50 individuals for just less than a Jackson (a 20-dollar bill). To say that Costco's half sheet cakes were popular is a bit...
ECONOMY
DoYouRemember?

Walmart Is Preparing To Make A Ton Of Changes This Year

Many people love shopping at Walmart for its affordable options and convenient locations. This summer, things are changing up a bit at most Walmart locations. If you shop there regularly, you may want to know about these changes before your next shopping trip. New Walmart locations will look different and...
RETAIL
CNN

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them. In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target (TGT) , Walmart, (WMT) Gap (GPS) , American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids’ toys. It’s costing them tons of money to store it.
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

Amazon, JCPenny, Walmart Cash In On Commercialization Of Juneteenth, But Profits Came At a Cost

Retailers and marketers wasted no time attempting to profit off Juneteenth with a tidal wave of merchandise including ice cream, t-shits and paper plates. Nationwide retail chains including JCPenny, Amazon and Walmart quickly pushed Juneteenth merchandise to make a few dollars off the new federal holiday. However, those same companies dealt with an avalanche of blowback for trying to profit off the holiday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mashed

How Amazon Is Actually Beating Walmart's Grocery Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping was once a matter of convenience, but during the pandemic, it was a matter of necessity. When we were all on lockdown, online grocery delivery was one of the safest ways to shop for many. And grocery stores stepped up to the challenge, even though just one year before the pandemic, only 19% of customers had shopped for groceries online (via Forbes). While getting groceries delivered to your house once seemed like a premium service, it's now the norm.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

81K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy