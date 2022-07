College graduates who hold student loan debt have been off the hook from making payments for nearly two years, dating back to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Now, it appears that these borrowers may have some or all their student loan debt forgiven by President Joe Biden. The current moratorium on student loan repayments expires on Aug. 31, so it is likely that the announcement will occur sometime before payments resume. Estimates on how much the proposal would cost vary from $250 billion-$300 billion for forgiveness based on income limits to $1.7 trillion to forgive the full amount of all student loans.

