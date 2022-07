A 20-year-old South Jersey man is wanted in the shooting death earlier this year of a man at an apartment complex in Atlantic County, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford, of Egg Harbor Township, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Joshua Hannah, 34, at the Somers Point Village Apartments in Somers Point, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO