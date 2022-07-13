ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful weather Thursday before the heat and humidity returns

By Chad Roethlisberger
Cover picture for the articleThe latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: High pressure to our north will keep our weather quiet tonight under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be...

Wisconsin State
