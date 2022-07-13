NCPD hosting Fun Fest Friday at Oak Terrace Preserve

In observance of Park and Recreation Professionals Day, Mayor Ricky Waring (third from right with plaque) and the Summerville Town Council recognized their local Parks and Recreation Department at the governing body's July 14 public meeting in downtown Council Chambers. Department members on hand included (l-r): Corey Coburn, Senior Crew Chief; Ira Smalls, Custodian; James Young, Crew Chief; Amy Evans, Parks & Recreation Director and Tim Orvin, Assistant Parks & Recreation Director. Waring heralded the men and women of the city agency for their "behind-the-scenes" efforts in providing high-quality programs and infrastructure to parks and public spaces. The mayor assured the reps at the conference that he would support them in any way he can.

