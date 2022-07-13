ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD hosting Fun Fest Friday at Oak Terrace Preserve

By Chase Laudenslager
counton2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) will host a family-friendly event Friday in...

www.counton2.com

counton2.com

SCDE to host event celebrating Summer Break Café

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and local organizations will host an event Friday to celebrate a summer food service program that provides food to children across the state. Summer Break Cafés are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They are established at...
FOOD & DRINKS
counton2.com

Everyday Hero: King Tide Farms

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A farm housing thousands of plants is hidden inside a 320-square-foot shipping container at the back corner of a North Charleston distillery. The tiny self-contained unit, known as King Tide Farms, is challenging the conventional understanding of farming, sustaining nearly 18,000 plants on less than five gallons of water per day.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of July 15-21

From music to movies, discover summer fun for the whole family with more than 20 events and activities taking place in and around Charleston between July 15-22, 2022. Come get some mac n' cheese from Mac Daddy and snap a selfie in front of the sweet tea mural for Food Truck Friday at the Summerville Chamber & Visitor Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Three cheers for Summerville Parks and Rec

In observance of Park and Recreation Professionals Day, Mayor Ricky Waring (third from right with plaque) and the Summerville Town Council recognized their local Parks and Recreation Department at the governing body's July 14 public meeting in downtown Council Chambers. Department members on hand included (l-r): Corey Coburn, Senior Crew Chief; Ira Smalls, Custodian; James Young, Crew Chief; Amy Evans, Parks & Recreation Director and Tim Orvin, Assistant Parks & Recreation Director. Waring heralded the men and women of the city agency for their "behind-the-scenes" efforts in providing high-quality programs and infrastructure to parks and public spaces. The mayor assured the reps at the conference that he would support them in any way he can.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Free food giveaway scheduled for Saturday in North Charleston

Park Circle Cares will give away free produce and more on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The distribution event will be at North Charleston High School's west side parking lot. Guests are asked to bring their own bags or boxes to carry groceries. The first 60 clients will receive rice, chicken...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...
CHARLESTON, SC
thelocalpalate.com

A First Look at Vern’s Menu

A sunny corner front in Charleston’s Elliotborough neighborhood gets new life with Vern’s, scheduled to open July 14. In the former space of Italian mainstay Trattoria Lucca, the cozy, neighborhood bistro is the first restaurant from Bethany and Dano Heinze. The husband-wife duo met at McCrady’s, where they...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston police hosting baseball clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is hosting an all-ages baseball clinic on Saturday, July 23. The event will be led by former professional, college, and high school baseball players as well as CPD officers. Instructors will go over basics like hitting, throwing, and fielding. Participants...
CHARLESTON, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found at 5 local swimming spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The weather may be gray, but there is still a chance some Lowcountry residents will want to spend some time on the water this weekend. But, before you throw on your bathing suit, you might want to know where it is safe to swim as a few local waterways recorded high levels of bacteria.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

12 places to catch live music around Charleston

Live music is always bumpin’ in the Holy City. To help you find the spot that fits your vibe, City Paper put together a rundown of Charleston bars, restaurants and venues that offer live music on the regular. Awendaw Green. The grounds at Awendaw Green are a home away...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston leaders work to address flooding

Box trucks used for thefts in Dorchester Co. (6 p.m. …. Box trucks used for thefts in Dorchester Co. Dog digs up unexploded ordnance in North Charleston. Dorchester County Neighbors concerned about ‘dangerous’ …. New Commander takes over 628th Air Base Wing at Joint …. One on one...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston metro area 5th worst for pedestrian death rate in US, per report

Downtown Charleston has long been praised for being a walkable city. But the description belies an unfortunate truth that local and state officials have grappled with for years: the region ranks among the top communities for pedestrian fatalities. The Charleston metro area ranked fifth worst in pedestrian deaths per capita...
CHARLESTON, SC

