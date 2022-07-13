ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels vs. Astros prediction: Bet on team with bullpen edge

By Thomas Casale, Action Network
New York Post
 2 days ago
Any time Shohei Ohtani takes the mound, it’s worth the price of admission. How good has Ohtani been this season? Heading into Wednesday, he was the second favorite to win AL MVP (+150) and the fourth favorite for the AL Cy Young (+900) at BetMGM.

On Wednesday, Ohtani (8-4, 2.44 ERA) will square off against the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier (6-4, 3.01 ERA). If history is any indicator, it’s going to be an easy night for the scoreboard operator for this MLB tilt.

Ohtani has given up two runs in his last five starts (33 2/3 innings) overall. He has owned the Astros. Current Houston hitters are batting .145 in 69 plate appearances. It’s been a similar story for Javier when he faces Los Angeles. Current Angels hitters are batting a measly .122 against Javier in 48 career at-bats. Mike Trout is hitless in six appearances against Javier with four strikeouts. In his last start against Los Angeles, Javier held the Angels to just one run on one hit, while striking out a career-high 14 batters over seven innings.

Ohtani is typically overpriced in the betting market and that is likely to be the case again. Both starting pitchers are tough but the Astros have a massive edge if this game goes to the bullpen. Because of that, there is some value backing Houston in this matchup.

The play: Astros (+120 BetMGM)

Boston

MLB to pay $185 million settlement in minor league wage dispute

Major League Baseball agreed to pay $185 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by thousands of current and former minor league players over past wage claims. The agreement, which was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, is the latest step in a general reorganization of minor league baseball that included the takeover of the minor league system by the 30 major league clubs and the contraction and reorganization of the teams and leagues. Now MLB will have to arrive at a new system to pay minor leaguers.
MLB
