Deland, FL

Stetson University Main Entrance Closing July 19 for a Week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main entrance for Stetson University at Woodland Boulevard and Minnesota Avenue will be closed for construction work, beginning Tuesday, July 19, for about a week. The Stetson grounds crew recently removed...

PHOTOS: House goes up in flames in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A house in Volusia County went up in flames Saturday morning, according to the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters with the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department, City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department and the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association responded to the home off Lake Avenue in Edgewater around 6:15 a.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Plans point the way to another huge Daytona Beach project

Another huge development would point the way to even more traffic on Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach. A neighborhood meeting was conducted for Waypointe at the Holiday Inn LPGA June 30. The closest neighbors, however, are the Andros Isles apartments across Interstate 95. Waypointe is planned for apartments, houses,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Neighbors stuck with service vehicle and trailer due to gap in deed restriction

Neighbors in the Village of Osceola Hills are stuck with a service vehicle and trailer due to an apparent gap in the existing deed restriction. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop, came armed with photographs when they appeared Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area deemed the most dangerous

A study by Smart Growth America has identified the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area as the deadliest in the country. The organization’s Dangerous by Design 2022 report outlines that the local metro area averaged 4.25 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people a year, with 140 people killed between 2016 and 2020. Smart Growth America also reported that the average fatality rate for 2016-2020 worsened compared to 2011-2015: 81 metro areas saw higher fatality rates, and only 19 saw improvement, “albeit with marginal decreases,” the organization stated in a press release.
Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market. Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has...
LADY LAKE, FL
40-year-old woman bitten by shark in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, a woman was bitten by a shark in Volusia County, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. The incident happened at 1:12 p.m. The 40-year-old woman from Ohio was waist-deep in the water located at the 3300 block of Daytona Beach Shores,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
New ideas come alive inside Sawgrass Grove

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Here’s the Latest on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Walt Disney Company has been experiencing some political pushback following their condemnation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Previously, we’ve seen Florida politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, move to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The dissolution of Reedy Creek will remove many creative and expansive freedoms for Disney, while potentially placing the burden of maintenance costs on taxpayers. And now, we have an update on this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Teacher of the Year Finalists Recognized

Orlando - Tuesday July 12, 2022: Five Florida Teacher of the Year finalists were recognized at the Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday. The finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year were chosen from nearly 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. Each school district selected its teacher of the year, and then a statewide selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents, and the business community, reviewed each district's application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.
ORLANDO, FL
Winter Garden crash closes Florida Turnpike southbound lanes, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving an overturned pickup truck closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Orange County Wednesday night, troopers said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 269 in Winter Garden.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Ocala man killed in Marion County car crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash in Marion County Sunday morning that left a 60-year-old pedestrian dead. According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 200 around 12:10 a.m. The 60-year-old pedestrian was walking within the lane at the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Florida airline passenger records SpaceX launch in midair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window. The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space […]
Evie M.

Lake Eola is (possibly) haunted by the most unlikely ghost

The beautiful lake Eola in Orlando, FloridaOrlandoThings.com Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. If you’ve never been to Lake Eola in Orlando, it is truly a beautiful place to be. I can’t tell you how many people told me it’s a can’t-miss attraction when I first moved to Orlando, and they were right. I located “in the heart of downtown Orlando”, the beautiful Lake Eola Park has a lot to offer visitors. Open from 6 AM to 11:59 PM daily, visitors at the park can take an almost mile long circular walk around the lovely lake, enjoy the live swans walking around, play on the playground, or even rent a swan shaped paddle boat and go out onto the water. You can even talk your doggo with you, but bring lots of water as it gets hot fast!
ORLANDO, FL

