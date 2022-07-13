ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Police: Family of 6 sits down at North Carolina Waffle House, then 3 rob it

By Devan Markham
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oluzp_0gefoEYe00
Diamond Walton (left) and Tony Eugene Lemon and Tamiko Lashun Jones (right) (Source: Hillsborough Police Department)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people have been identified as suspects in an armed robbery at a Waffle House Monday.

Hillsborough police have secured arrest warrants for Diamond Walton of Longview, Texas, and Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon of Marshall, Texas.

Officers said the three suspects were part of a family of six who went in the Waffle House on 110 Daniel Boone St. and sat down for a meal before the robbery.

After the meal, reports say Lemon took out a handgun and demanded money from the restaurant employees.

He then ran to a nearby gas station and parked his car there, according to reports.

Police say the suspects left in two separate cars, one of which is a burgundy Ford F-150 truck and the other is believed to be a newer model silver Ford Fusion sedan, both with Texas plates.

Both vehicles were seen on I-85 right after the robbery, and the suspects claimed they were heading north to Virginia, according to a release.

Officers believe the suspects to be armed and dangerous.

Each of the three suspects are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and defrauding an innkeeper.

Officers said the suspects have similar outstanding charges from Minden, Louisiana ,from just a few days prior and additional charged could be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hillsborough Investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at 919-296-9533.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by calling 919-296-9555, direct messaging the Hillsborough Police Department through its Facebook page, or use the See it, Say it, Send it app or website.

Comments / 151

Bridge SC
2d ago

More trash people. Lock them up. Automatic 20 years for robbery. Build more prisons and have them donate their organs like a kidney for time off sentence.

Reply
66
WelcomeToTheClamBake
2d ago

Sounds like the family hit hard times and is just robbing their way through life…. I get life is hard but everyone is hiring. Get an honest wage and stop stealing from those you don’t know.

Reply(2)
30
v h
2d ago

they sit there long enough to be on Camara then robs it. not smart .smh

Reply(22)
81
 

