Annawan, IL

Bollers celebrate century of rolle bolle in QCA

By Brian Weckerly
Local 4 WHBF
 2 days ago

Bollers from across the region and the world are celebrating 100 years of the Western League Rolle Bolle and rolle bolle in the Quad Cities. The World Rolle Bolle Tournament is July 17 in Annawan.

The remaining events of the week are as follows:

  • July 14 – Day Tournament, Friend’s Circle Club
  • July 14 – Chuck Naert Memorial, Hampton’s Empire Park
  • July 15 – Little World, Manlius courts
  • July 15 – Night Tournament, Geneseo Moose Club
  • July 16 – Illinois State Draw, Geneseo Moose Club
  • July 16 – Night Tournament, Atkinson courts
  • July 17 – World Tournament, Howes Park, Annawan

For more information, click here .

